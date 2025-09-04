US Second In Crypto Adoption On ETFs, Regulatory Clarity: Chainalysis

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:58
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.05988-0.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,520.89-0.22%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.186+3.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%

Regulatory momentum in Washington and crypto exchange-traded funds have pushed the US up two spots into second place for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis.

The US trailed only India, which maintained the top spot for the third year in a row, and contributed to the Asia Pacific region being crowned the fastest-growing between July 2024 and June 2025, Chainalysis said in its 2025 Global Adoption Index published on Wednesday.

Chainalysis chief economist Kim Grauer told Cointelegraph that crypto adoption is mostly accelerating in mature markets with clearer rules and institutional rails, and in emerging markets where stablecoins are transforming how people manage money.

Pakistan was one of the biggest movers, climbing six spots to third place, while Vietnam and Brazil rounded out the top five. 

Nigeria dropped from second to sixth place despite making some regulatory progress over the past year, while Indonesia, Ukraine, the Philippines and Russia filled out the top 10.

The overall rankings factored in four subindexes, which assessed the crypto value received from retail and institutions through centralized and decentralized services.

Top 20 countries in overall crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis

US rises to second on ETF adoption, clearer rules

The US rose from fourth in Chainalysis’ last report to second place, sparked by increased spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF adoption and clearer regulations that legitimized crypto’s role in traditional finance. 

“Regulatory clarity is particularly important for large corporates and traditional financial institutions, for whom compliance, legal and reputational considerations tend to rank highly,” Grauer said.

Farside Investors data shows that the US spot Bitcoin ETFs have taken in $54.5 billion worth of inflows since launching last January, with the vast majority of those flows coming between last June and this past July. 

Investment advisers and hedge funds also started aggressively accumulating spot Ether (ETH) ETFs in the second quarter, buying $1.3 billion and $687 million, respectively, Bloomberg reported late last month.

India’s lead pushes APAC to fastest-growing region

Despite regulatory setbacks in recent years, India ranked first in all four subindexes, fueled partly by its tech-savvy population and its large diaspora that makes India a hot spot for crypto remittance payments.

“Grassroots crypto adoption will tend to follow where these real-world needs exist and are pressing, even where regulatory conditions are not facilitative,” Grauer said.

The Asia-Pacific region saw the highest year-on-year growth, with total value received up 69% to $2.36 trillion, led by India, Pakistan and Vietnam, while the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand also featured in the top 20.

Growth in Latin America increased 10%, “reinforcing the region’s trajectory as one of crypto’s fastest-growing hubs,” Chainalysis said in the report, which saw Brazil and Argentina feature in the top 20.

Change in crypto value year-on-year by region. Source: Chainalysis

Eastern Europe leads per-capita crypto adoption

The Chainalysis rankings paint a different picture when assessing adoption on a per-capita basis, with Eastern European countries Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia topping the list.

Related: Tether USDT stablecoin seen on Bolivian store price tags

Other countries in the region that featured in the top 20 included Latvia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Estonia and Belarus.

Chainalysis said a combination of economic uncertainty, a lack of trust in the banking system and strong technical literacy across the region likely contributed to the strong adoption on a per-capita basis.

Bitcoin is still king, data suggests

Bitcoin remains the dominant entry point into crypto, accounting for more than $4.6 trillion in fiat inflows, the Chainalysis findings showed. 

The next category was layer 1 tokens, excluding Bitcoin and Ether, which also topped $4 trillion, while stablecoins were a distant third at just short of $1 trillion.

Memecoins saw around a quarter of a trillion dollars in inflows over the same time frame.

The US led with $4.2 trillion in on-ramp volume, while South Korea came in second at $1 trillion. Bitcoin’s share was particularly strong in the UK and the EU, where nearly half of fiat purchases went into Bitcoin.

Magazine: The one thing these 6 global crypto hubs all have in common…

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-second-in-crypto-adoption-india-leads-all-chainalysis?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

On-chain data shows the size of the average Bitcoin whale has dropped to the lowest level since 2018, a sign that may be bearish for BTC’s price. Average Bitcoin Whale Is Holding Just 488 BTC Now In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the latest trend in the average supply held by Bitcoin whales. Glassnode defines “whales” as entities holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC. At the current exchange rate, the range’s lower bound converts to $11.2 million and upper one to $1.1 billion. Related Reading: Bitcoin In Trouble? Exchange Reserve Spikes To Highest In Months Thus, the only investors who would qualify for the cohort would be the big-money traders. These holders can carry some degree of influence in the market, so their behavior can be worth keeping an eye on. The behavior of the cohort as usually gauged from their total holdings, however, can provide a skewed picture about the sentiment among them, as the investors toward the larger end of the range have more of a weightage in it. One way to pinpoint the behavior of the average whale is by looking at the size of the holdings of the average member of the group. Below is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in this metric for Bitcoin over the last few years. As is visible in the graph, the average Bitcoin supply per whale peaked back in early 2022, but switched to a decline as the bear market took over the sector. This suggests the whales reduced their exposure to the cryptocurrency during this period. With 2023 starting a recovery run for BTC, the average whale started loading up again, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous cycle. This accumulation continued until mid-2024, at which point it once more witnessed a reversal. Interestingly, instead of backing the rallies that have occurred between then and now, the whales have only accelerated their selling alongside them. The late 2024 run, especially, saw these humongous investors shed their holdings at a rapid pace. Related Reading: Toncoin (TON) Heading For A 50% Price Move, Analyst Explains Why Today, the amount of Bitcoin supply held by the average whale sits at just 488 tokens, which is the lowest that it has been since December 2018, almost seven years ago. In another X post, the analytics firm has also talked about how Ethereum whales have been doing recently. In particular, Glassnode has shared the trend in the holdings of the “mega whales,” holders carrying more than 10,000 ETH ($44.6 million). As displayed in the above chart, the Ethereum mega whales participated in buying during the recent price surge, but their accumulation has now stopped with the 30-day change in their balance dropping to zero. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,900, up more than 1% over the past day. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198279-1.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,517.71-0.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09901-1.18%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/04 13:00
Share
Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney John Deaton claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple.
XRP
XRP$2.8239+0.27%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01612-6.11%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01972-5.64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:23
Share
BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD, the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer on earth, has reduced its 2025 end of year sales forecast from 5.5 million cars to 4.6 million, a 16% cut that directly blames China’s overcrowded EV market, according to the company’s statement. This new target comes right after a 30% plunge in quarterly profits last week, shaking investors […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:35
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking