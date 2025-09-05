US SEC’s Work on Generic Listing Rules Delays 21Shares SUI ETF Approval

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 13:06
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF. Yet another altcoin spot ETF to face a longer waiting period as the securities regulator works with major exchanges on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs.

US SEC Postpones 21Shares SUI ETF Approval

According to the latest US SEC filing, the government agency has extended the time for deciding to approve or deny the 21Shares Spot SUI ETF.

The move comes as the commission is instituting proceedings to determine whether the proposed rule change should be approved or disapproved. Notably, Nasdaq filed with the SEC to list and trade shares of 21Shares SUI ETF under commodity-based trust shares rule on May 23.

On July 22, the US SEC designated a longer period to approve the ETF under the proposed commodity rule change. In response to this, the commission has started proceedings to determine whether to approve the SUI ETF. It said:

The final deadline for the SEC to approve the 21Shares SUI ETF is December 21. However, the commission could approve the ETF along with other altcoin ETFs in October.

SEC Silently Works on Generic Listing Standards

Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX exchanges continue to work with the US SEC silently on generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. The exchange filed amendments to their Commodity-Based Trust Shares ETP Generic Listing Standards today.

The amendments were made to remove “excluded commodities” from the definition of “commodity” in the listing standard.

Generic Listing Standard Amendments

Nate Geraci, co-founder of ETF Institute, expects the generic listing rules to take effect by early October. He cites the final deadlines on existing spot crypto ETF filings as the reason behind the timeline.

SUI Price Holding Strongly

SUI price is down nearly 0.5% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $3.33. The 24-hour low and high are $3.24 and $3.36, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has decreased by 15% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

In the daily timeframe, the price continues to move under the 50-MA and 100-MA. The price could drop and take support at the 200-MA at $3.14 again, losing which can trigger a drop below $3. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 45, signaling potential for further upside move.

SUI Price Chart. Source: TradingView

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. The total SUI futures open interest dropped 2% to $1.82 billion in the last 24 hours. However, SUI futures OI has jumped back on average by 0.75% across crypto exchanges.

Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 12 years of experience, including over 6 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 5000 news articles and papers.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Source: https://coingape.com/us-secs-work-on-generic-listing-rules-delays-21shares-sui-etf-approval/

