US semiconductor stocks opened strong, with Intel up 27%

PANews reported on September 18th that at the opening of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%, the S&P 500 rose 0.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.78%. Intel (INTC.O) surged 27% and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 2.43%. The semiconductor sector strengthened on news that Nvidia would acquire a stake in Intel, with ASML (ASML.O) rising 6.4%. AMD (AMD.O) fell 5.41%, and TSMC (TSM.N) fell 0.95%.

