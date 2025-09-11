US Senator Wyden implicates Microsoft as national security threat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.743+2.31%
Union
U$0.00952+0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016946+5.83%
Chainlink
LINK$23.67+1.67%
MAY
MAY$0.04202-1.08%

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden recently addressed a letter to the FTC chairman, where he tagged Microsoft a national security threat due to what he describes as “gross cybersecurity negligence.” 

In the letter, Wyden called for an investigation into Microsoft’s role in multiple high-profile cybersecurity incidents, asserting that the company’s practices have endangered critical infrastructure and U.S. national security.

Wyden accuses Microsoft

In the September 10 letter to FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Wyden alleged that the tech giant’s “gross cybersecurity negligence” has led to ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, including U.S. health care organizations, at least partially due to default configurations in the Windows operating system.

Wyden likened Microsoft to an “arsonist selling firefighting services to their victims,” and according to him, government agencies and other companies have “no choice” but to use the company’s products because it has “near-monopoly over enterprise IT.”

Wyden cited the May 2024 ransomware attack on hospital operator Ascension as a prime example.

That case, according to the company, exposed private medical and insurance data of nearly 5.6 million people. He wrote that the hospital operator had informed his staff that a contractor on an Ascension laptop had clicked on a malicious link provided by Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Wyden claims Microsoft’s support for outdated encryption technology and default configuration settings led to the Ascension exploit. He also said the firm has yet to properly educate companies about how to mitigate the threat.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that RC4, the encryption standard referenced by Wyden, is indeed old, but it makes up “less than .1%” of the company’s traffic, and it discourages customers from using it.

“However, disabling its use completely would break many customer systems,” the spokesperson said, and the company is gradually reducing the extent to which customers can use it while trying to provide warnings and guidance as well.

RC4 will be disabled by default in certain Windows products starting the first quarter of 2026, and the company has said it will include “additional mitigations” for existing deployments.

Wyden demanded a review of court system’s cybersecurity practices

Wyden’s move on Microsoft comes not long after he urged Chief Justice John Roberts to initiate a comprehensive review of the federal court system’s cybersecurity practices.

His request came after a significant hack of the electronic case management system, marking the second major breach in five years.

The latest breach was recorded in June of this year and has pushed the courts to finally announce the implementation of multifactor authentication, a basic security measure that has been standard in executive branch agencies since 2015.

As far as Wyden is concerned, the negligence in court cybersecurity poses serious risks to national security, as sensitive information related to ongoing investigations and federal witnesses could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Sealed court filings located in the case management system often include extremely sensitive information about national security sources and methods, the names of key federal witnesses, or details of ongoing investigations.

Such information in the hands of foreign adversaries or criminal cartels could be highly damaging to Americans’ security. It does not help matters that the New York Times has reported that “documents related to criminal activity with overseas ties,” were the target of the most recent hack.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-senator-wyden-microsoft-security-threat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2.9924+1.14%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1534-0.38%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.16177+0.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01059-3.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+9.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001977-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem