US senators signal resistance to market structure over ’foreign crypto deals’

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:34
No scheduled consideration of a market structure bill appeared on Senate calendars as of Wednesday, and pushback from Democrats could challenge what is expected to be a tight vote.

Two Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, expected to vote on a market structure bill soon, have signaled that they would oppose the legislation without an investigation into two White House officials.

In a Tuesday letter to officials in the US State Department, Commerce Department and Department of Ethics, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin called for authorities to investigate US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and his Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The two Democratic lawmakers signaled that, without information as to whether “politically connected crypto interests are undermining our national security,” they would not support legislation to establish a digital asset market structure currently moving through the Senate.

