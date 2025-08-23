US spot ether etfs rebound with $287.6 million inflows after four days of outflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:04
Secretum
SER$0.0001404--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005085+4.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022718+4.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02842+3.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%

After four straight days of outflows, US spot Ether ETFs recorded $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, per SoSoValue’s data. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) dominated those inflows, pulling in $233.5 million. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s FETH only added $28.5 million while other Ether ETFs saw modest inflows, averaging about $6 million. 

From Aug. 15 through Wednesday, spot Ether ETFs bled over $924 million, making Thursday’s rebound a notable turnaround. Tuesday alone saw $429 million in withdrawals, the month’s second-heaviest outflow after the $465 million on Aug. 4.

Nonetheless, before outflows started on August 15, August 14 ranked the fourth-highest day for spot ETH ETFs since their launch. Even then, BlackRock’s ETHA led with $519.7 million of the total $639.6 million in net inflows recorded that day.

Spot ether ETFs holdings are valued at close to $28 billion

Thursday’s ETF gains pushed cumulative net inflows above $12 billion. Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH, valued at about $27.66 billion, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). Also, spot Ether now makes up almost 6% of total Ether circulation.

Meanwhile, corporate treasury reserves and other long-term institutional holdings have reached 4.10 million ETH — equal to about $17.66 billion and about 3.39% of Ether’s cumulative supply, per SER. 

Firms, including SharpLink Gaming, have been increasingly making Ethereum purchases. With a fresh $667 million Ether buy on Tuesday, SharpLink Gaming lifted its reserves to over 740,000 ETH worth $3.2 billion.

It now ranks as the second-largest ETH holder among corporates, after Bitmine Immersion Tech’s 1.5 million ETH. However, corporations’ buildup of ETH reserves has drawn community attention, fueling discussions on whether these moves provide meaningful value to the network.

For starters, on Wednesday, a Reddit community member opened a discussion on whether treasury companies accumulating ETH actually strengthen Ethereum. To which one member responded with, “We already have more than enough stakers; adding more does not increase the security of the network. On the contrary, too many stakers slow down attestations, which is why we’ve reduced the rate at which stakers can be added to buy more time until that problem can be solved in some fashion.”

Others countered that corporate accumulation boosts awareness and acts as marketing for the asset, while also driving up Ether’s value and strengthening network security. 

One even stated that companies almost certainly stake their ETH holdings, supporting the network. However, another member pushed back, arguing that the network already has “more than enough” stakeholders and that additional ones don’t make a difference.

The ECB is thinking about a digital euro on the Ethereum chain

Ethereum has also reportedly piqued the interest of the European government. As recently reported by Cryptopolitan, the European Union is accelerating its plans for a digital euro as U.S. lawmakers move to cement America’s dominance in crypto. The urgency follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, a sweeping law that provides full legal clarity to the $288 billion stablecoin market, most pegged to the dollar.

The EU reportedly began rethinking its digital euro strategy immediately after the bill cleared Congress. Concern was that the dollar’s influence in the crypto world could become permanent.

European Central Bank officials have been developing the digital euro for years, but the GENIUS Act triggered alarm. One ECB insider noted that the law’s rapid approval “rattled a lot of people,” prompting a chorus of urgency: “Let’s speed up, let’s push.”

The euro was already under global pressure, and this new U.S. legislation heightened the challenge. Initially, the plan was to launch the digital euro on a private, centralized system controlled by the ECB—similar to China’s central bank digital currency. That approach is now only one of several options.

Following the GENIUS Act, EU officials are exploring running the euro on public blockchains, with Ethereum and Solana emerging as potential platforms.

A person close to the discussions told reporters that a public blockchain is “definitely something officials are now taking more seriously.” Another source noted that a private version of the currency would more closely resemble China’s central bank model than the approaches seen from US firms. The comparison drew on China’s privately operated CBDC, as opposed to open, public stablecoins developed by companies including Circle.

Should the EU move ahead, exploring public blockchains like Ethereum would mark a turning point for the digital euro, which still lacks a finalized technical blueprint.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/blackrock-fuels-288m-as-ether-etf-rebound/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.05445+7.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4992+4.13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0209+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?