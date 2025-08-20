US stocks close: Nasdaq falls 1.4%, Intel bucks the trend and rises nearly 7%

PANews reported on August 20th that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly higher on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46%. Intel (INTC.O) rose 6.97%, Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell over 3%, and Meta Platforms (META.O) fell 2%. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed down 0.9%.
