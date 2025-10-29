US stocks opened higher, with Nvidia's total market capitalization surpassing $5 trillion.

PANews reported on October 29th that U.S. stocks opened with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%, the S&P 500 up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.6%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) opened 3.3% higher, pushing its market capitalization above $5 trillion, becoming the first company globally to reach this milestone, less than four months after surpassing $4 trillion. The stock has risen 50% this year. PANews reported on October 29th that U.S. stocks opened with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%, the S&P 500 up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.6%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) opened 3.3% higher, pushing its market capitalization above $5 trillion, becoming the first company globally to reach this milestone, less than four months after surpassing $4 trillion. The stock has risen 50% this year.