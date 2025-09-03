US tightens grip on TSMC over China shipments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 13:52
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+2.99%
Suilend
SEND$0.5256-4.81%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00298-1.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00766-3.88%

Washington has pulled back Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)’s clearance to freely send key equipment to its biggest chipmaking hub in China, raising the risk of disruptions at the facility. The US has decided to strip the chipmaker of its validated end user (VEU) privileges for its Nanjing facility, a step in line with earlier rollbacks of Samsung and SK Hynix’s China operations. The exemptions will phase out over the next four months.

The company stated, “TSMC has received notification from the US government that our VEU authorization for TSMC Nanjing will be revoked effective Dec. 31, 2025.” 

The company said it is still assessing the situation and engaging with US authorities, though it remains committed to running its Nanjing plant without disruption.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs stated the waiver loss could stir uncertainty on Nanjing’s production

Without VEU privileges, TSMC’s vendors must seek individual licenses for each shipment of US-controlled semiconductor tools to Nanjing, rather than relying on automatic authorization. US regulators have assured companies that they will give the necessary approvals to keep operations going. However, companies now face doubt over how quickly permits can be obtained. License requests are already piling up, and officials are reportedly trying to find fixes to simplify the approval process.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has even argued that scrapping the US waiver would create uncertainty around the Nanjing factory’s output. Even so, the Nanjing plant makes up about 3% of TSMC’s total production capacity, and thus, the ministry expects little impact on Taiwan’s overall chip competitiveness. Still, TSMC’s US-listed  American depositary receipts fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday.

Currently, per Bloomberg’s data, Applied Materials, ASML, Tokyo Electron, and KLA are TSMC’s biggest suppliers. Though their stocks slid on Tuesday, Applied Materials and KLA in New York trading and ASML and Tokyo Electron through their ADRs posted steeper losses than the market overall. The companies were already operating under US curbs on China shipments, and the loss of the waiver could introduce further complications for their work with TSMC. 

The BIS revoked Samsung and SK Hynix VEU licenses

Last week, US regulators stripped Samsung and SK Hynix of their validated end-user designations, saying the change was aimed at plugging “export control loopholes” that exposed US companies to unfair competition. The federal register was updated to reflect the removals and Intel’s former status for its Dalian factory, which SK Hynix later bought. Officials said the action would add roughly 1,000 new license reviews annually.

TSMC’s VEU status was never published in the Federal Register, leaving BIS nothing to formally amend. However, the practical impact doesn’t differ—suppliers to the chipmakers’ Chinese facilities will soon need US approval for restricted tool shipments.

The US has rolled out broad export restrictions to keep China from securing American chipmaking tools that could be used for advanced semiconductors and AI. Those curbs affect not only Chinese companies but also facilities owned by Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC in the country.

Biden’s team allowed TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix to continue shipping gear to their China facilities under an indefinite waiver, provided they adhered to security conditions and transparency requirements. The VEU designation, made public through US announcements for the Korean firms and in TSMC’s filings, was considered a key safeguard for their governments, since fabs depend on frequent imports.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-halts-tsmc-china-waiver/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017727+4.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02645-0.63%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Share
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06022+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181-0.58%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21144+0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Share
Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

The legendary hedge fund manager has warned that the "big debt cycle" is coming to an end
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00203-10.54%
FUND
FUND$0.0195-2.50%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day

The Final Quest for FAIR Play: Why ERC-8001 is Web3 Gaming’s Missing Piece