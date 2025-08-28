US to Put GDP Data on Blockchain in Push for Transparency

The US Commerce Department will begin publishing GDP figures on the blockchain, marking a significant step in the government’s adoption of distributed ledger technology.

Commerce Department’s Blockchain Initiative

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the Department of Commerce will publish gross domestic product (GDP) data on the blockchain. The decision, revealed during a White House cabinet meeting, is part of a wider effort to modernize data distribution and expand blockchain’s role within government agencies.

Lutnick stated that the program will initially focus on GDP statistics, with plans to extend to other forms of economic reporting once technical and procedural details are finalized. He described the effort as a way to improve public access to government data while leveraging blockchain’s transparency.

Backing from Pro-Industry Administration

The decision aligns with the Trump administration’s recent executive order from January 2025, which directed federal agencies to support digital asset innovation and strengthen blockchain adoption. Lutnick credited the initiative to collaboration with White House crypto adviser David Sacks.

The announcement also follows earlier efforts within government circles to explore blockchain for public accountability. Elon Musk’s former Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) had previously considered publishing spending records on-chain, though the project was left unfinished. The Commerce Department’s move is seen as a continuation of that vision.

Global Precedents in Blockchain Governance

The United States is not the first government to explore blockchain in public administration. Estonia integrated Guardtime’s KSI blockchain into its e-Health system as early as 2016, securing patient records and later supporting its national digital ID framework.

In Europe, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), launched in 2018, provides cross-border public services across member states through a decentralized network of validator nodes. Singapore and Australia conducted a joint trial in 2021 using blockchain for cross-border trade documentation, while California’s Department of Motor Vehicles digitized 42 million car titles in 2024 on Avalanche’s permissioned blockchain.

Potential for Broader Data Integration

While the Commerce Department’s initiative begins with GDP figures, officials have signaled that additional economic indicators could eventually be published on-chain. This may include inflation data such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index.

If implemented, such measures would mark a major shift in how the federal government shares key economic metrics, potentially setting new standards for transparency in public reporting.

