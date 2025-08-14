US to temporarily waive some sanctions on Russia

PANews reported on August 14th that the Global Times, citing Ukraine's Kyiv Independent, reported that the US Treasury Department announced a temporary waiver of some sanctions against Russia to allow transactions necessary for the preparations for the US-Russia summit in Alaska. On August 13th, local time, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a temporary license allowing certain commercial activities under the "Russia Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Program" and the "Ukraine/Russia Related Sanctions Regulations," but does not involve the unfreezing of any frozen Russian assets. This authorization, valid until August 20th, limits the waiver to commercial transactions necessary to support the preparations for the summit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.