US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:28
Bitcoin
BTC$114,235.16+0.91%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1868+6.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04953+16.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021832+2.67%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000584+5.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US experienced massive outflows on Tuesday.

Record Outflows from Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US

According to SoSoValue data, there were net outflows of $523 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs and $422 million from spot Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios ahead of upcoming macroeconomic developments.

On the Bitcoin side, the biggest outflow was $246.9 million from Fidelity’s FBTC fund, while Grayscale GBTC recorded a net outflow of $115.5 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT fund reported zero inflows for the day. On the Ethereum front, outflows were led by Fidelity’s FETH fund ($156.3 million) and Grayscale ETHE ($122 million). This was the second-largest daily outflow for spot Ethereum ETFs since launch.

BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas noted that the outflows could be linked to profit-taking or cash-to-bond rotation by investors, while a strong dollar and inflation concerns are triggering risk aversion.

According to the data, Bitcoin’s price fell 1.57% to $112,500 in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.54% to $4,060. Lucas emphasized that ETF outflows create selling pressure in spot markets in the short term, but that ETFs have structural importance in cryptocurrency pricing in the long term.

According to the analyst, the Fed minutes to be released this week and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will play a critical role in determining the direction of market flows.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-experience-record-outflows-heres-the-latest-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.52+5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.21+7.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.011628-1.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15929+1.65%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors