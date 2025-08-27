US-Traded Spot Ethereum ETFs Continue to Increase in Flows! Outpacing Bitcoin ETFs! Details Here

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:30
US-traded spot Ethereum ETFs reported positive flows for the third consecutive day, recording a total net inflow of $443.9 million on Monday.

Ethereum ETFs Outpace Bitcoin: $444 Million Daily Inflows

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s ETHA fund saw the highest inflows with $314.9 million, while Fidelity’s FETH fund saw $87.4 million invested. Bitwise, 21Shares, Invesco, and Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust funds also saw positive inflows.

Another noteworthy point is that the capital flowing into Ethereum ETFs on the same day was more than double the amount flowing into Bitcoin ETFs. This is considered a strong signal that the capital rotation in the markets is shifting towards Ethereum.

“Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform Bitcoin ETFs due to their yield-generating mechanisms, regulatory clarity, and increased use in institutional treasuries,” said Nick Ruck, Director of LVRG Research.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs snapped a six-day streak of outflows, returning to positive flow, with BlackRock, Fidelity, and four other funds reporting a combined net inflow of $219 million. However, Bitcoin fell below $110,000 for the first time in six weeks, while Ethereum and other major altcoins saw sharper declines.

Analysts say the optimism generated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “dovish” remarks last week was short-lived, with investors returning to risk-off mode. Despite the price declines, ETF inflows suggest that corporate confidence remains strong, according to Ruck.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-ethereum-etfs-continue-to-increase-in-flows-outpacing-bitcoin-etfs-details-here/

