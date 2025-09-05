US Treasury Secretary Benson: Fed must rebuild its credibility as an independent institution

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said: "To safeguard the future and the stability of the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve must reestablish its credibility as an independent institution. An honest, independent, and nonpartisan review of the entire institution is necessary, including monetary policy, supervision, communications, staffing, and research. Going forward, the Fed must reduce the distortions it creates in the economy."

Bessant said the Fed's forecasts were too pessimistic when President Trump's administration shifted toward tax cuts and deregulation.