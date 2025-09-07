US Treasury Secretary Benson: Trump is right to criticize Fed for being slow to act

PANews reported on September 7th that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he would not change economic policy based on a single number. Employment data showed that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's slow action was correct, and the revised 2024 employment forecast could see a loss of 800,000 jobs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.