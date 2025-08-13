US Treasury Secretary Bensont: Fed should consider 50 basis points rate cut in September

PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensonte stated that the Federal Reserve should consider a 50 basis point rate cut in September. It is hoped that Milan will be confirmed by the Senate to a seat on the Federal Reserve Board before the September meeting. The Federal Reserve is seeking candidates for vacancies, and Trump is very open to this. We hope to find someone who can restructure the Federal Reserve. If the data is accurate, the Fed may cut interest rates in June. The Federal Reserve has fundamental problems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.