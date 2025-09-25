The post US Treasury Secretary Criticizes Fed Chair Powell, Talks About Interest Rate Cuts! “Surprised Me!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FED Chairman Jerome Powell spoke last night for the first time since the interest rate decision was announced last week. However, Powell did not give a clear indication of interest rate decisions in the coming months. While this situation increases uncertainty, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent evaluated Jerome Powell’s statement yesterday. Powell Surprised! Speaking on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” today, Scott Bessent criticized Powell for not giving any indication of the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Stating that it was surprising that he did not speak clearly, Bessent argued that the FED was late in lowering interest rates. Bessent stated that the US has now entered a loosening cycle in monetary policy and emphasized that further interest rate cuts are necessary. “It’s surprising that Powell didn’t clearly state the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Powell should have signaled a 100-150 basis point cut in his speech yesterday. Because the Fed has kept interest rates very high for a long time. And interest rates are very restrictive and need to be lowered. “At this point, we need a rate cut. We need to at least return to a neutral interest rate.” Bessent, who also made a statement about possible Fed chair candidates to replace Powell, stated that he will have several meetings with the candidates next week and aims to complete the first round of meetings in the first week of October. Bessent said he was surprised by the strong performance of some candidates but would not name them. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-treasury-secretary-criticizes-fed-chair-powell-talks-about-interest-rate-cuts-surprised-me/The post US Treasury Secretary Criticizes Fed Chair Powell, Talks About Interest Rate Cuts! “Surprised Me!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FED Chairman Jerome Powell spoke last night for the first time since the interest rate decision was announced last week. However, Powell did not give a clear indication of interest rate decisions in the coming months. While this situation increases uncertainty, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent evaluated Jerome Powell’s statement yesterday. Powell Surprised! Speaking on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” today, Scott Bessent criticized Powell for not giving any indication of the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Stating that it was surprising that he did not speak clearly, Bessent argued that the FED was late in lowering interest rates. Bessent stated that the US has now entered a loosening cycle in monetary policy and emphasized that further interest rate cuts are necessary. “It’s surprising that Powell didn’t clearly state the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday. Powell should have signaled a 100-150 basis point cut in his speech yesterday. Because the Fed has kept interest rates very high for a long time. And interest rates are very restrictive and need to be lowered. “At this point, we need a rate cut. We need to at least return to a neutral interest rate.” Bessent, who also made a statement about possible Fed chair candidates to replace Powell, stated that he will have several meetings with the candidates next week and aims to complete the first round of meetings in the first week of October. Bessent said he was surprised by the strong performance of some candidates but would not name them. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-treasury-secretary-criticizes-fed-chair-powell-talks-about-interest-rate-cuts-surprised-me/

US Treasury Secretary Criticizes Fed Chair Powell, Talks About Interest Rate Cuts! “Surprised Me!”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:47
Threshold
T$0.0155-0.19%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02578-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078+6.51%
ME
ME$0.7432+4.27%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01581+0.31%

FED Chairman Jerome Powell spoke last night for the first time since the interest rate decision was announced last week.

However, Powell did not give a clear indication of interest rate decisions in the coming months.

While this situation increases uncertainty, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent evaluated Jerome Powell’s statement yesterday.

Powell Surprised!

Speaking on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” today, Scott Bessent criticized Powell for not giving any indication of the direction of interest rates in his speech yesterday.

Stating that it was surprising that he did not speak clearly, Bessent argued that the FED was late in lowering interest rates.

Bessent stated that the US has now entered a loosening cycle in monetary policy and emphasized that further interest rate cuts are necessary.

Bessent, who also made a statement about possible Fed chair candidates to replace Powell, stated that he will have several meetings with the candidates next week and aims to complete the first round of meetings in the first week of October.

Bessent said he was surprised by the strong performance of some candidates but would not name them.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-treasury-secretary-criticizes-fed-chair-powell-talks-about-interest-rate-cuts-surprised-me/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,371.74+1.10%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1708-0.11%
XRP
XRP$2.9429+3.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01474+0.40%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0847-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

What if the right crypto pick in 2025 could transform a modest investment into a life-changing windfall? In a market […] The post Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003513+3.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/25 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy