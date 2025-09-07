US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 00:04
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.33-0.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004902+1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016958+4.42%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01882+0.69%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11011-3.74%

United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must re-establish its crediblity and trust with the American people during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Friday. This comes on the heels of a devastating Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that shows the US economy added just 22K new jobs in August, a stomach-churning plummet in hiring that has been laid almost entirely at the feet of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and potentially Constitution-violating immigration crackdowns.

Key highlights

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-treasury-secretary-scott-bessent-says-the-fed-must-re-establish-its-credibility-202509051706

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.00337+0.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0956-5.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13613+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
DeFi
DEFI$0.001572-0.88%
Chainlink
LINK$22.08-1.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:00
Share
Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01577-1.43%
Solana
SOL$199.99-2.21%
Tron
TRX$0.3264-1.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations