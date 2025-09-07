US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Fed must re-establish its credibility

United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve (Fed) must re-establish its crediblity and trust with the American people during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on Friday. This comes on the heels of a devastating Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that shows the US economy added just 22K new jobs in August, a stomach-churning plummet in hiring that has been laid almost entirely at the feet of the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and potentially Constitution-violating immigration crackdowns.

