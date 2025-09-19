US-UK Forge New Crypto Pact, Aim To Harmonize Global Stablecoin Rules

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced a comprehensive new cooperation agreement aimed at unifying regulatory oversight for the cryptocurrency sector.



This deal, a product of high-level talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, marks a significant step toward creating a more harmonized and predictable environment for crypto businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

The agreement for two



The core of the agreement is to address systemic risks and combat illicit financial flows, particularly concerning stablecoins. It is a direct response to a rapidly expanding global market and aims to foster greater regulatory clarity.



While the agreement does not include plans for a joint central bank digital currency (CBDC), it is designed to give British firms better access to U.S. capital markets and attract more American investment. For the U.S., the deal provides an important partner in shaping global crypto standards.

A deal that paves way for clearer crypto regulations



The inclusion of major banks and crypto organizations in the policy discussions leading to this agreement underscores the broad industry support for clearer rules. As reported the representatives from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple and Barclays took part in negotiations.



Experts believe this deal will accelerate innovation and potentially boost cross-border investment, mitigating the risk of regulatory arbitrage. The move follows months of lobbying from industry groups and reflects a growing consensus that international collaboration is essential to manage the risks and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology.