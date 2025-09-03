USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.3800 as US Dollar firms, PMIs data in focus

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 01:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.375+0.42%
SIX
SIX$0.02146-0.27%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1684+1.14%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012621+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09742-0.51%
  • USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar weakens for a second day.
  • The US Dollar Index climbs to 98.50, up nearly 0.85%, with the Greenback’s strength underpinned by rising treasury yields.
  • US and Canadian manufacturing PMIs are due later today, with investors watching for signals on factory momentum, labor demand, and inflation pressures.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) loses ground for the second straight day on Tuesday, with USD/CAD rebounding from near four-week lows as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens broadly. The Greenback’s recovery is underpinned by rising US Treasury yields and a global bond sell-off led by UK Gilts, which has spilled over into North American markets and lifted demand for the USD.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading near 1.3800, up around 0.40% on the day, after posting an intraday low of 1.3744 and climbing to a four-day high. The advance mirrors the broader rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies is trading near 98.50, up almost 0.85% on the day after rebounding from one-month lows. The move comes as traders return from the long weekend Labor Day holiday in the United States (US) and Canada.

Attention now turns to a busy economic docket, with both US and Canadian manufacturing surveys due later on Tuesday. In the US, the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is expected at 53.3 in August, unchanged from July, while the more closely watched ISM Manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise modestly to 49.0 from 48.0, still below the 50 threshold. Traders will also parse the Employment, New Orders, and Prices Paid sub-indices for insights into labor demand, factory activity, and inflationary pressures.

In Canada, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will also be released, following July’s reading of 46.1, which marked a sixth straight month of contraction. The data will provide further clarity on the health of Canada’s manufacturing sector, already under pressure from trade headwinds and weaker domestic demand.

Looking further ahead, markets will shift their focus to Friday’s twin labor market reports. In the US, the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is widely expected to be pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September monetary policy decision, with traders watching closely to determine whether a 25 basis point cut is delivered or if a larger move remains on the table. Meanwhile, Canada’s August employment report, also due Friday, will be critical in shaping expectations for the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) September 17 policy meeting, particularly after the unexpected contraction in Q2 GDP reignited speculation about further rate cuts.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cad-rebounds-toward-13800-as-dollar-firms-pmis-and-jobs-data-in-focus-202509021309

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21426-0.65%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012042-3.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00944+0.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003679+10.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04288-0.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025