USD/CHF remains capped below 0.8090 ahead of the FOMC Minutes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-1.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021838-2.36%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4117-1.95%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01523+1.53%
Light
LIGHT$0.1667-19.89%
  • The US Dollar remains trapped within a 70-pip range below 0.8080.
  • The cautious market sentiment is failing to boost the USD against the safe-haven CHF.
  • Rising odds for further SNB cuts keep Swiss Franc rallies limited.

The US Dollar has been trapped within a 70-pip horizontal range against the Swiss Franc during the last week and remains trading without a clear direction on Wednesday after being rejected, again, at the 0.8090 area.

The risk-averse sentiment that is supporting the US Dollar against most of its peers is failing to help with the safe-haven Swissie on Wednesday, and the pair remains practically flat on the daily chart, with investors awaiting the release of the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, due later today, and Fed Chairman Powell’s speech on Friday.

The Fed minutes are likely to shed some light on the proportion of the divergences between policymakers. The impact on US Dollar crosses, however, is expected to be limited, as the meeting took place ahead of the US labour and inflation figures that rattled markets, boosting hopes of immediate Fed cuts.

In that sense, Powell’s speech at the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium is expected to be more interesting. Investors will be analysing his words with attention to see whether the soft labour data seen earlier this month has convinced the Fed chief to abandon his “wait-and-see” stance.

In Switzerland, data released earlier this week showed industrial production contracted in the second quarter, casting a shadow over the country’s economic outlook, with the impact of US tariffs looming, which might force the SNB to cut rates into negative levels.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-remains-capped-below-08090-ahead-of-the-fomc-minutes-202508201142

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01587-1.12%
U
U$0.0148-17.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-4.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:00
Share
Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Altcoins, including Chainlink, BNB, and Ethereum, are posting strong gains as Bitcoin’s momentum slows, hinting at a potential shift in the crypto market. L’article Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Binance Coin
BNB$841.52-0.54%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1172-0.92%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001292-2.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002608-10.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

US OCC drops consent order against Anchorage Digital amid regulatory shift