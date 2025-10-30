ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post USD/CHF returns above 0.7970 with all eyes on the Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar is trading firm against a weak Swiss Franc on Wednesday. The pair has reached session highs right above 0.7979 during the European trading session, after bouncing from 0.7925 lows earlier on the day, retracing the losses from the previous two days. From a wider perspective, however, the pair remains moving within the last two weeks’ trading range, with upside attempts capped below 0.7985, as investors bid their time, awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting, due later today. Investors await a Fed rate cut Futures markets are practically fully pricing a 25 basis points rate cut, which would leave the Federal Funds rate at s three-year low in the 3.75%-4.0% range. Investors will also be looking for some validation of their bets on further rate cuts in December. In this sense, the risk is that a hawkish press release by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might send the US Dollar rallying. Beyond that, there is growing speculation that the central bank might signal the closure of its balance sheet reduction programme, the so-called quantitative tightening, to support commercial banks amid signs that credit conditions are deteriorating. Apart from that, the US President’s tour through Asia has been contributing to support a moderate risk appetite ahead of the key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Comments from Trump have been positive so far, although the Chinese Foreign Ministry comments urging the US to take actions to keep supply chains stable have soured the market mood somewhat. In Switzerland, the ZEW economic expectations survey, released earlier on Wednesday, has shown an improvement to a reading of -7.7 in October, from the -46.4 reading seen in September. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two… The post USD/CHF returns above 0.7970 with all eyes on the Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar is trading firm against a weak Swiss Franc on Wednesday. The pair has reached session highs right above 0.7979 during the European trading session, after bouncing from 0.7925 lows earlier on the day, retracing the losses from the previous two days. From a wider perspective, however, the pair remains moving within the last two weeks’ trading range, with upside attempts capped below 0.7985, as investors bid their time, awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting, due later today. Investors await a Fed rate cut Futures markets are practically fully pricing a 25 basis points rate cut, which would leave the Federal Funds rate at s three-year low in the 3.75%-4.0% range. Investors will also be looking for some validation of their bets on further rate cuts in December. In this sense, the risk is that a hawkish press release by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might send the US Dollar rallying. Beyond that, there is growing speculation that the central bank might signal the closure of its balance sheet reduction programme, the so-called quantitative tightening, to support commercial banks amid signs that credit conditions are deteriorating. Apart from that, the US President’s tour through Asia has been contributing to support a moderate risk appetite ahead of the key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Comments from Trump have been positive so far, although the Chinese Foreign Ministry comments urging the US to take actions to keep supply chains stable have soured the market mood somewhat. In Switzerland, the ZEW economic expectations survey, released earlier on Wednesday, has shown an improvement to a reading of -7.7 in October, from the -46.4 reading seen in September. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two…

USD/CHF returns above 0.7970 with all eyes on the Fed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 00:44
CreatorBid
BID$0.04813-6.94%
4
4$0.06576+0.64%
Suilend
SEND$0.266+9.69%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0853+19.98%
Xi Token
XI$0.001562-3.93%

The US Dollar is trading firm against a weak Swiss Franc on Wednesday. The pair has reached session highs right above 0.7979 during the European trading session, after bouncing from 0.7925 lows earlier on the day, retracing the losses from the previous two days.

From a wider perspective, however, the pair remains moving within the last two weeks’ trading range, with upside attempts capped below 0.7985, as investors bid their time, awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy meeting, due later today.

Investors await a Fed rate cut

Futures markets are practically fully pricing a 25 basis points rate cut, which would leave the Federal Funds rate at s three-year low in the 3.75%-4.0% range. Investors will also be looking for some validation of their bets on further rate cuts in December. In this sense, the risk is that a hawkish press release by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might send the US Dollar rallying.

Beyond that, there is growing speculation that the central bank might signal the closure of its balance sheet reduction programme, the so-called quantitative tightening, to support commercial banks amid signs that credit conditions are deteriorating.

Apart from that, the US President’s tour through Asia has been contributing to support a moderate risk appetite ahead of the key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Comments from Trump have been positive so far, although the Chinese Foreign Ministry comments urging the US to take actions to keep supply chains stable have soured the market mood somewhat.

In Switzerland, the ZEW economic expectations survey, released earlier on Wednesday, has shown an improvement to a reading of -7.7 in October, from the -46.4 reading seen in September.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-returns-above-07970-with-all-eyes-on-the-fed-202510291229

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 10:02
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,860.65+1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12517+3.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007708+0.23%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,637.89
$105,637.89$105,637.89

+0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,547.05
$3,547.05$3,547.05

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5320
$2.5320$2.5320

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.37
$166.37$166.37

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17901
$0.17901$0.17901

-0.12%