USD/CHF turns sideways below 0.8100 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole Symposium

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:37
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-1.94%
Humanity
H$0.03123-3.13%
SIX
SIX$0.02159-0.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.788-2.23%
GET
GET$0.011195-2.69%
  • USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8080 as investors await Jackson Hole Symposium.
  • Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in September.
  • Investors await flash US S&P Global PMI for August, and Swiss Trade  Balance data for July.

The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range marginally below 0.8100 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair has been trading sideways from a week as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium, which is scheduled on Friday.

Investors will pay close attention to Jerome Powell’s speech to get cues about whether the Fed will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an almost 85% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% in the September meeting.

Contrary to market expectations, Fed Powell has been guiding a “wait and see” approach, citing that the United States (US) central bank is still unable to gauge the overall impact of tariffs on inflation and the economy.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades steadily near the weekly high around 98.00.

Going forward, investors will focus on the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August, which will be published on Thursday.

In Switzerland, investors will focus on Trade Balance data for July, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Economic Indicator

Fed’s Chair Powell speech

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.


Read more.

Next release:
Fri Aug 22, 2025 14:00

Frequency:
Irregular

Consensus:

Previous:

Source:

Federal Reserve

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-turns-sideways-below-08100-as-focus-shifts-to-jackson-hole-symposium-202508200535

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.781-2.24%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+2.11%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.0514+0.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8871-4.15%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07517+0.62%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Share
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.781-2.24%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-3.98%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification