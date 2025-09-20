The post USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) remains well supported as it extends this week’s postFOMC gains with broad strength against all of the G10 currencies with the exception of JPY, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD extending post-FOMC gains with broad strength vs. G10 “The yen is outperforming on the back of a hawkish hold from the BoJ, with a rare pair of dissents voting for a 25bpt hike to 0.75%. Gov. Ueda’s tone was neutral, opening the door to a potential October hike while making no commitment in terms of the near-term rate path. The USD’s latest gains appear to be fundamentally driven as we note a broad turn in interest rate differentials across most of the G10 currencies, reflecting a reassessment of the Fed’s path in the aftermath of Wednesday’s ‘risk management’ cut. The outsized reaction to Thursday’s better than expected claims data have also revealed a market that appears vulnerable to a squeeze.” “The broader market’s tone remains supportive of risk appetite, with US equity futures trading just below their record high as US yields tentatively extend their latest recovery with the 10Y well off its ~4.00% low and threatening a push to 4.15%. In commodities, both oil and copper appear to be responding to the USD’s strength with notable post-FOMC weakness. Gold is showing signs of stabilization following a pullback from Wednesday’s record high, and will be vulnerable to event risk as markets look to the Trump-Xi phone call scheduled for 9am ET.” “Concerns about a government shutdown remain elevated as we head into the weekend, as markets look to Friday’s votes to fund the government past September 30. It remains unclear if Republicans’ stopgap bill will receive support from Democrats. In terms of Fed risk, the FOMC’s newest member is scheduled to… The post USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) remains well supported as it extends this week’s postFOMC gains with broad strength against all of the G10 currencies with the exception of JPY, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD extending post-FOMC gains with broad strength vs. G10 “The yen is outperforming on the back of a hawkish hold from the BoJ, with a rare pair of dissents voting for a 25bpt hike to 0.75%. Gov. Ueda’s tone was neutral, opening the door to a potential October hike while making no commitment in terms of the near-term rate path. The USD’s latest gains appear to be fundamentally driven as we note a broad turn in interest rate differentials across most of the G10 currencies, reflecting a reassessment of the Fed’s path in the aftermath of Wednesday’s ‘risk management’ cut. The outsized reaction to Thursday’s better than expected claims data have also revealed a market that appears vulnerable to a squeeze.” “The broader market’s tone remains supportive of risk appetite, with US equity futures trading just below their record high as US yields tentatively extend their latest recovery with the 10Y well off its ~4.00% low and threatening a push to 4.15%. In commodities, both oil and copper appear to be responding to the USD’s strength with notable post-FOMC weakness. Gold is showing signs of stabilization following a pullback from Wednesday’s record high, and will be vulnerable to event risk as markets look to the Trump-Xi phone call scheduled for 9am ET.” “Concerns about a government shutdown remain elevated as we head into the weekend, as markets look to Friday’s votes to fund the government past September 30. It remains unclear if Republicans’ stopgap bill will receive support from Democrats. In terms of Fed risk, the FOMC’s newest member is scheduled to…

USD extends post-FOMC gains – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:04
NEAR
NEAR$3.112-2.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.453-1.22%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05618-1.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017453-0.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629-0.76%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02425-3.73%

The US Dollar (USD) remains well supported as it extends this week’s postFOMC gains with broad strength against all of the G10 currencies with the exception of JPY, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD extending post-FOMC gains with broad strength vs. G10

“The yen is outperforming on the back of a hawkish hold from the BoJ, with a rare pair of dissents voting for a 25bpt hike to 0.75%. Gov. Ueda’s tone was neutral, opening the door to a potential October hike while making no commitment in terms of the near-term rate path. The USD’s latest gains appear to be fundamentally driven as we note a broad turn in interest rate differentials across most of the G10 currencies, reflecting a reassessment of the Fed’s path in the aftermath of Wednesday’s ‘risk management’ cut. The outsized reaction to Thursday’s better than expected claims data have also revealed a market that appears vulnerable to a squeeze.”

“The broader market’s tone remains supportive of risk appetite, with US equity futures trading just below their record high as US yields tentatively extend their latest recovery with the 10Y well off its ~4.00% low and threatening a push to 4.15%. In commodities, both oil and copper appear to be responding to the USD’s strength with notable post-FOMC weakness. Gold is showing signs of stabilization following a pullback from Wednesday’s record high, and will be vulnerable to event risk as markets look to the Trump-Xi phone call scheduled for 9am ET.”

“Concerns about a government shutdown remain elevated as we head into the weekend, as markets look to Friday’s votes to fund the government past September 30. It remains unclear if Republicans’ stopgap bill will receive support from Democrats. In terms of Fed risk, the FOMC’s newest member is scheduled to appear on CNBC at 11am ET. Gov. Stephen Miran was a lone dissenter on Wednesday, opting to vote for a 50bpt cut against the 25bpts that was ultimately delivered. The SF Fed’s Daly, a historically dovish policymaker, is also scheduled to speak on the topic of AI at 2:30pm ET. There are no US economic data releases scheduled for Friday.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-extends-post-fomc-gains-scotiabank-202509191149

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury