The post USD/JPY continues to face pressure above 148.00, investors await Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY faces pressure above 148.00 as the US Dollar falls back. The Fed reduced interest rates last week and signaled further decline in interest rates to 3.6% by the year-end. Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. The USD/JPY pair trades subduedly near 148.00 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair has been facing selling pressure above 148.00 from almost two weeks. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back after struggling to extend its recent recovery move above 97.80. The USD Index gained sharply in past few trading days after the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed signaled through its dot plot that Federal Funds Rate could decline to 3.6% by the year end. Meanwhile, investors await speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Investors will look for cues about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflation is well above the central bank’s target of 2%. In Japan, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held interest rates steady at 0.5% on Friday and kept the door open for further monetary policy tightening. Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary and Prime Minister contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has supported BoJ’s hawkish view stating that the central bank is conducting the monetary policy in a way that does not deviate much from the government’s thinking. Economic Indicator Fed’s Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to… The post USD/JPY continues to face pressure above 148.00, investors await Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY faces pressure above 148.00 as the US Dollar falls back. The Fed reduced interest rates last week and signaled further decline in interest rates to 3.6% by the year-end. Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. The USD/JPY pair trades subduedly near 148.00 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair has been facing selling pressure above 148.00 from almost two weeks. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back after struggling to extend its recent recovery move above 97.80. The USD Index gained sharply in past few trading days after the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed signaled through its dot plot that Federal Funds Rate could decline to 3.6% by the year end. Meanwhile, investors await speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Investors will look for cues about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflation is well above the central bank’s target of 2%. In Japan, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held interest rates steady at 0.5% on Friday and kept the door open for further monetary policy tightening. Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary and Prime Minister contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has supported BoJ’s hawkish view stating that the central bank is conducting the monetary policy in a way that does not deviate much from the government’s thinking. Economic Indicator Fed’s Chair Powell speech Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to…

USD/JPY continues to face pressure above 148.00, investors await Fed Powell’s speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.876-8.40%
Humanity
H$0.05793-0.88%
SIX
SIX$0.02061-6.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.58-9.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1135-11.32%
  • USD/JPY faces pressure above 148.00 as the US Dollar falls back.
  • The Fed reduced interest rates last week and signaled further decline in interest rates to 3.6% by the year-end.
  • Investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook.

The USD/JPY pair trades subduedly near 148.00 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair has been facing selling pressure above 148.00 from almost two weeks.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls back after struggling to extend its recent recovery move above 97.80.

The USD Index gained sharply in past few trading days after the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, in which it reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. The Fed signaled through its dot plot that Federal Funds Rate could decline to 3.6% by the year end.

Meanwhile, investors await speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Investors will look for cues about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflation is well above the central bank’s target of 2%.

In Japan, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held interest rates steady at 0.5% on Friday and kept the door open for further monetary policy tightening. Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary and Prime Minister contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has supported BoJ’s hawkish view stating that the central bank is conducting the monetary policy in a way that does not deviate much from the government’s thinking.

Economic Indicator

Fed’s Chair Powell speech

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.


Read more.

Next release:
Tue Sep 23, 2025 16:35

Frequency:
Irregular

Consensus:

Previous:

Source:

Federal Reserve

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-continues-to-face-pressure-above-14800-investors-await-fed-powells-speech-202509221042

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.67%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0307-12.85%
Threshold
T$0.01525-6.44%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war