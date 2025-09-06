USD/JPY drops toward 147.00 as USD weakens after NFP data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200764+3.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1659+0.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.117+1.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725-2.75%
NFPrompt
NFP$0.06217+3.20%
  • USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure in the American session on Friday.
  • The US Dollar (USD) suffers heavy losses following the dismal labor market data.
  • Falling US Treasury bond yields further weigh on USD/JPY.

After spending the first half of the day comfortably above 148.00, USD/JPY reversed its direction in the American session and dropped toward 147.00. As of writing, the pair was down 0.75% on the day at 147.30.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.62%-0.68%-0.74%-0.08%-0.99%-0.99%-0.77%
EUR0.62%-0.03%-0.19%0.55%-0.27%-0.35%-0.15%
GBP0.68%0.03%-0.12%0.58%-0.22%-0.33%-0.08%
JPY0.74%0.19%0.12%0.72%-0.18%-0.22%0.13%
CAD0.08%-0.55%-0.58%-0.72%-0.85%-0.91%-0.67%
AUD0.99%0.27%0.22%0.18%0.85%-0.10%0.16%
NZD0.99%0.35%0.33%0.22%0.91%0.10%0.25%
CHF0.77%0.15%0.08%-0.13%0.67%-0.16%-0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields and the heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) cause USD/JPY to push lower heading into the weekend.

The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 22,000 in August, missing analysts’ estimate of 75,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, “the change in total Nonfarm Payroll employment for June was revised down by 27,000, from +14,000 to -13,000,” the BLS noted in its press release.

Other details of the publication showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in August from 4.2% in July, while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up to 62.3% from 62.2%.

Reflecting the negative impact of the dismal labor market data on the USD, the USD Index, which tracks the USD’s valuation against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen losing 0.65% on the day at 97.62.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-drops-toward-14700-as-usd-weakens-after-nfp-data-202509051329

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+2.73%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001701+15.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+4.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-2.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share
Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In Rusland wordt gewerkt aan een belangrijke wijziging in het crypto-landschap. Het ministerie van Financiën wil namelijk de toegang tot cryptohandel voor gewone burgers vergemakkelijken. Tot nu toe was deelname beperkt tot een kleine elite van ‘super gekwalificeerde’ investeerders met een extreem hoog inkomen of vermogen. Voor de gemiddelde Rus was deelname onhaalbaar. Met de voorgestelde versoepeling kunnen straks meer mensen deelnemen aan het experiment met gereguleerde cryptohandel. Dat kan grote gevolgen hebben voor retailbeleggers in een land waar inflatie en valutavolatiliteit structureel aanwezig zijn. Voor velen kan crypto dienen als alternatief middel om koopkracht te beschermen. Tegelijk betekent de verdere regulering dat de overheid meer inzicht krijgt in transacties, waardoor anonimiteit voor gewone handelaren afneemt. Vergelijking met eerdere restricties De koerswijziging contrasteert sterk met het eerdere beleid van de nationale centrale bank. Jarenlang gold crypto als bedreiging voor financiële stabiliteit en werd gebruik vrijwel onmogelijk gemaakt. Het experimentele wettelijke regime dat in 2024 werd ingevoerd, bood slechts toegang aan de superrijken. Hierdoor miste het programma zijn doel. Beleidsmakers kregen maar nauwelijks inzicht in hoe een bredere groep Russen met crypto zou omgaan. De nieuwe aanpak erkent dat een echte test alleen waardevol is als ook de middenklasse kan deelnemen. Het markeert een verschuiving van verbod en exclusie naar gecontroleerde inclusie. Toch blijft de overheid streng toezien. Banken houden P2P-transacties in de gaten en strengere identificatieverplichtingen zijn in de maak. Zo wordt de ruimte voor handel groter, maar blijft toezicht centraal staan. Rol van sancties en opkomst van de digitale roebel De geopolitieke context speelt een doorslaggevende rol bij deze keuze. Door westerse sancties raakte Rusland afgesloten van internationale betalingsnetwerken, waardoor alternatieve routes noodzakelijk zijn geworden. Crypto biedt in dit kader een uitweg, niet alleen voor bedrijven, maar ook voor individuen die grensoverschrijdende betalingen willen doen. Tegelijkertijd werkt Rusland aan de digitale roebel, een Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) die de komende jaren grootschalig wordt uitgerold. Deze munt moet de afhankelijkheid van buitenlandse infrastructuur verminderen en de controle van de staat vergroten. Daarmee ontstaat een spanningsveld. Aan de ene kant meer vrijheid voor cryptohandel, aan de andere kant een munt die juist centralisatie en toezicht versterkt. Dit wijst erop dat Moskou vooral pragmatisch te werk gaat. Geopolitiek heeft grote impact op keuze De versoepeling is niet alleen economisch, maar ook geopolitiek van belang. Rusland wil laten zien dat het alternatieve financiële systemen kan ontwikkelen, onafhankelijk van het Westen. Een gereguleerde cryptomarkt kan bovendien bijdragen aan de samenwerking met BRICS-partners, die eveneens experimenteren met digitale valuta. Voor burgers kan dit leiden tot een verschuiving in hoe zij sparen en investeren. Naast spaargeld en vastgoed kan crypto zich ontwikkelen tot een derde pijler, vooral onder jongeren die digitaal vaardiger zijn. Voor de staat creëert dit meer legitimiteit en controle, terwijl het internationaal gezien een signaal afgeeft van onafhankelijkheid. Belangrijke keuze voor nabije toekomst Rusland staat op een kruispunt. Door de barrières voor persoonlijke cryptohandel te verlagen, krijgen burgers toegang tot een markt die eerder alleen voor de elite was weggelegd. Voor retailbeleggers betekent dit nieuwe kansen om te investeren en waarde op te slaan, terwijl de overheid meer data verzamelt en grip houdt. In vergelijking met eerdere restricties is dit een duidelijke verschuiving naar pragmatisch beleid. Toch blijft het een gecontroleerd experiment, waarin vrijheid en toezicht naast elkaar bestaan. Geopolitiek past de beweging in de bredere strategie om onafhankelijker te worden van het Westen. Of dit beleid leidt tot meer financiële vrijheid voor de bevolking, of juist tot nieuwe vormen van staatscontrole, zal de komende jaren blijken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003166-0.75%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03693+1.93%
Wink
LIKE$0.011005+0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 03:02
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking

Investors choose this memecoin competitor with massive growth potential