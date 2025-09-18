USD steadies into FOMC – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.665+1.70%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014466+0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017473+3.25%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02513-0.07%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000726-23.01%

The US Dollar (USD) is showing signs of stabilization heading into Wednesday’s FOMC, with modest gains against most of the G10 currencies as it attempts to claw back a portion of this week’s losses, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD clawing back a portion of this week’s losses

“The moves are lacking any clear catalyst and are suggestive of position squaring into the 2pm ET rate decision. Markets are broadly expecting a well telegraphed 25bpt cut that will need to be accompanied by a statement, forecast, and press conference that will justify expectations of an additional 45bpts of easing priced in by year end. Individual G10 currencies are mixed in terms of their performance, with JPY, MXN, and GBP holding close to flat vs. the USD, while the CAD and CHF trade somewhat defensively. The EUR is showing minor losses but still trading just shy of its multi-year high as the growth-sensitive and higher beta currencies—NZD, AUD, SEK, and NOK—show greater weakness.”

“The bar to a dovish surprise appears elevated, given bearish sentiment and positioning that are already leaning heavily against the USD. The broader market’s tone is mixed, as equity futures tread water just below Tuesday’s record high while the US10Y yield looks vulnerable to a break below 4.00% and an extension to levels last briefly seen in April. The Treasury market is trading well, despite a looming September 30 deadline, as congress looks to avoid a government shutdown. Republicans are aiming to pass a stopgap bill by Friday, but Democrats appear to be offering mixed signals in terms of their willingness to offer support.”

“President Trump is in the UK for a state visit, and he is said to have spoken to Indian President Modi on the topic of tariffs over India’s purchases of Russian oil. The price of crude showed meaningful gains on Tuesday, rallying in response to geopolitical tensions and Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. In metals, the price of copper is showing material weakness and a meaningful reversal of its recent gains, while gold also pulls back from Tuesday’s record high. Wednesday’s US release schedule also includes housing starts and building permits, but the session will be dominated by the 2pm ET rate decision and 2:30pm ET press conference.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-steadies-into-fomc-scotiabank-202509171143

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3