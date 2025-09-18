USDC and CCTP V2 go live on XDC Network

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:23
NEAR
NEAR$3.211+12.62%
1
1$0.013128+1,212.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06494+0.41%
XDC Network
XDC$0.07899+1.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815+1.33%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01842+3.25%

USDC, the fully reserved stablecoin issued by Circle, is now live on the XDC Network (XDC), alongside Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2), according to announcements shared on September 17.

The launch enables developers, institutions, and enterprises using the XDC Mainnet to access the world’s largest regulated stablecoin and take advantage of its liquidity for applications such as tokenized trade finance, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and enterprise payments.

Expanding stablecoin access on XDC

USDC operates with 1:1 capital efficiency and is used globally for payments, settlements, and liquidity provisioning. 

With its integration on XDC, network participants can leverage the stablecoin’s regulated infrastructure alongside the network’s delegated proof-of-stake architecture, which provides near-instant transaction finality and low gas fees.

The addition of CCTP V2 allows USDC to move natively across 15 supported blockchains without relying on wrapped or bridged tokens. 

Key use cases and ecosystem impact

USDC on XDC is expected to support a range of financial applications, including settling tokenized invoices and letters of credit in global trade finance, issuing and exchanging tokenized assets such as treasuries and private credit, and enabling low-cost, cross-border B2B transactions.

Day-one partners of the integration include Fireblocks and SBI XDC Network APAC, as highlighted in the launch announcement. The XDC ecosystem currently includes more than 175 apps, protocols, and participants, according to the XDC Foundation.

USDC currently has over $72.5 billion in circulation as of September 16, and with its addition, XDC joins the list of 26 blockchains supporting the stablecoin natively.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/usdc-and-cctp-v2-go-live-on-xdc-network/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered