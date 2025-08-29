$USDC in Global Payments Soon as Circle and Mastercard Partner: $BEST Soars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:18
RealLink
REAL$0.05837+1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10428+3.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+3.73%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21387-4.32%
SOON
SOON$0.2634+3.33%

Circle, the creator of USD Coin ($USDC), is making a bold move to integrate stablecoins into the traditional finance system.

The company announced partnerships with two major players: Finastra and Mastercard. The collaborations signal the dawn of an era where crypto is used to solve real-world problems in payments and settlements.

These two worlds – traditional finance and cryptocurrency – are finally coming together, and these partnerships show that digital currencies, like Best Wallet Token ($BEST), are no longer a fringe asset.

Finastra, a top financial software provider, is integrating $USDC into its Global PAYplus (GPP) platform, which is used by over 8K banks and handles over $5T in daily cross-border payments. This integration will enable financial institutions to settle transactions with $USDC, providing a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional correspondent banking networks, which are often slow and expensive.

It’s a significant move as it enables banks to leverage the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based settlement without having to overhaul their existing systems. This makes stablecoins a more practical option for mainstream finance.

In a parallel development, Circle has expanded its partnership with Mastercard. This deal will enable merchants and payment acquirers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to settle transactions using $USDC and Euro Coin ($EURC) on Mastercard’s network.

This is the first time Mastercard has offered this type of settlement service in the region, and it marks a major step toward streamlining payments and improving liquidity for businesses operating across borders.

Together, these partnerships are positioning $USDC as a key infrastructure layer for global payments.

Circle’s Global Ambition: Embedding $USDC in Mainstream Finance

These partnerships are just one part of Circle’s broader strategy to integrate $USDC into the world’s financial systems. The company is actively focusing on regulatory clarity in key international markets to drive adoption.

In Asia, for example, Circle is already meeting with South Korea’s biggest banks to explore potential collaborations. The company is also working with partners in Japan, including SBI Group and Ripple, to develop a platform for tokenized assets.

Circle’s strategy is clear: embed $USDC in the world’s core financial arteries, combining the speed and transparency of blockchain with the security of traditional banking.

While the broader crypto market often experiences volatility, Circle’s strategic partnerships with established financial players are building a strong foundation for stablecoins to play a major role in global commerce.

And while institutional adoption builds trust from the top down, innovative projects are empowering users from the ground up, much like Best Wallet and its native token $BEST are doing for non-custodial wallets in the Web3 ecosystem.

Best Wallet Token: Your Key to an All-in-One Web3 Power Hub

Are you tired of juggling multiple apps just to manage your crypto? Say goodbye to the hassle and hello to Best Wallet, which aims to be your all-in-one Web3 command center.

They’ve packed an entire ecosystem into one sleek, user-friendly app, so you can manage your digital assets with ease. Best Wallet lets you swap tokens at the best rates with its built-in DEX aggregator and even discover the next big thing with its exclusive ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature that gives you a sneak peek at new crypto projects before they become widely available.

Plus, its non-custodial design means you’re always in control of your keys, ensuring you always have direct ownership of your funds.

The $BEST token is your all-access pass to unlocking this ecosystem. By holding $BEST, you can access premium features like boosted staking rewards and reduced transaction fees on swaps. Perfect for traders on the go and long-term holders.

The project has already seen strong community support, already raising over $15M in its presale, and plans to expand its utility by developing a crypto debit card that will let you spend your assets anywhere, with extra perks for $BEST holders.

So if you want to be at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, holding $BEST isn’t an option; it’s a necessity. And with 88% staking rewards, it’s an appealing one. To make sure you don’t miss out, have a look at our ‘How to Buy Best Wallet Token ($BEST)’ guide and get your $BEST now for $0.025545..

Bridging Two Worlds: The Future of Finance Steps Forward

The crypto world is dynamic, with big players like Finastra and Mastercard embracing stablecoins through Circle’s leadership, while projects like Best Wallet and $BEST empower you with user-friendly tools and a token with real-world applications.

The future isn’t about one side winning; it’s about these two worlds coming together. The power of a simple, user-friendly wallet combined with the scale of institutional partnerships creates a new financial system.

This isn’t intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before making any investments.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/best-soars-circle-and-mastercard-partnership-brings-usdc-to-global-payments

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022522+69.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.47%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.02%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BSC meme season login guide!

BSC meme season login guide!

Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/03/18 11:41
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BSC meme season login guide!

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup