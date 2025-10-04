ExchangeDEX+
USDC Stablecoin Circulation Reaches Record High at $75 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:33
Key Points:
  • USDC circulation surpasses 75 billion, making it 24.9% of USD stablecoins.
  • Reflects strong demand for stablecoins in global finance.
  • The growth may influence liquidity in DeFi and blockchain sectors.

Circle’s US dollar stablecoin USDC has surpassed a circulation of 75 billion, marking a new historical high, according to an official statement released on social media.

This milestone underscores USDC’s growing influence within the stablecoin sector, driving liquidity and stability in decentralized finance protocols and various blockchain platforms.

USDC’s $75 Billion Milestone and Market Dominance

Circle’s significant achievement involves surpassing a $75 billion issuance for USDC, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total market share of USD-pegged stablecoins. The milestone was officially communicated by Circle on social media. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, has emphasized the stablecoin’s role in promoting financial stability and innovation.

The rise in USDC’s issuance emphasizes its growing importance within the ecosystem. It not only enhances liquidity in DeFi protocols but also strengthens associated blockchain networks, including Ethereum. This circulation surge coincides with Circle’s strategic measures, such as the recent IPO and expansion into blockchain services.

Market participants have responded positively to USDC’s growth, recognizing its enhanced role in securing stable liquidity across crypto markets. Regulatory frameworks, like the GENIUS Act, have further supported USDC’s position. While specific figures did not directly address the milestone, community sentiment remains optimistic regarding USDC’s adoption.

Historical Context and Regulatory Impact on USDC

Did you know? USDC’s recent market cap of over $75 billion is a substantial leap from its previous figures, highlighting its consistent growth and adoption in an increasingly competitive stablecoin market.

Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates USDC maintains its peg at $1 with a market cap of $75.40 billion, representing 1.80% market dominance. Over the past quarter, its price slightly decreased by 2.58%, reflecting stable trading activity. With a 24-hour volume of $20.35 billion, USDC’s extensive use indicates continued demand, showing slight shifts predominantly aligned with market strategies.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Reports by the Coincu research team highlight potential impactful outcomes from USDC’s growth. They emphasize increased stabilization within DeFi spaces and potential advances in regulatory alignment. Further market expansion and a robust partnership network underscore USDC’s promise as a stable financial instrument.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/usdc-record-circulation-75-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
