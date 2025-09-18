USDC Treasury just minted 200 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

By: PANews
2025/09/18 21:16
PANews reported on September 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 21:01 and 21:08 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum network, totaling 200 million USDC.

