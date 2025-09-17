USDD launches natively on Ethereum with up to 12% APY airdrop and upcoming savings-focused sUSDD

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 20:31
Decentralized USD
USDD$1.0001--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01439+6.59%

After expanding to Ethereum with audited contracts and an airdrop campaign offering up to 12% APY, USDD sets its sights on sUSDD — a savings-focused token built for transparent, on-chain growth.

Stablecoins have outgrown their early role as a trading convenience and are now shaping the future of international finance. By mid-2025, dollar-pegged stablecoins accounted for most of a market worth around $260 billion. The two largest stablecoins see quarterly volumes above $400 billion, and their use is growing fastest in countries dealing with currency swings and inflation.

Research from the IMF and the U.S. Federal Reserve also underlines how stablecoins are playing a bigger role in cross-border payments.

Although they already make transfers quicker and cheaper than many traditional systems, reports emphasize the ongoing need for better transparency and safeguards. As decentralized finance (DeFi) develops, users want more than just a stable peg — they’re looking for security along with interoperability and practical features.

One project responding to this demand is USDD, a decentralized stablecoin. Launched first on TRON, it has now rolled out natively on Ethereum. By expanding this way, the stablecoin aims to meet calls for stronger transparency, cross-chain flexibility and steady returns.

Ethereum-native launch with up to 12% APY airdrop

USDD went live on Ethereum on September 8, issued natively rather than through wrapped tokens or bridge-dependent versions. In recent years, a number of other projects have done the same, a sign that Ethereum has become a central meeting point for liquidity in DeFi. The design reduces the counterparty risks that have long troubled cross-chain bridges, allowing users to mint, hold and transfer the asset directly on Ethereum.

USDD’s contracts were reviewed by blockchain security firm CertiK, part of a trend as more DeFi projects seek outside audits after high-profile hacks. These checks have become standard for stablecoins launching in Ethereum’s ecosystem.

At launch, the team also introduced a Peg Stability Module (PSM), which allows instant, zero-fee swaps between USDT and USDC — a mechanism meant to ensure liquidity and keep the dollar peg steady from day one.

Adoption was quick: within four days, circulation of the Ethereum-based token passed 8 million units, indicating early demand across DeFi protocols.

The team introduced a reward program with Merkl as part of the launch, providing up to 12% in promotional rewards that adjust based on total value locked (TVL). Rewards are distributed automatically and can be claimed on Merkl’s dashboard roughly every eight hours. This airdrop runs from September 9 to September 23.

Smart Allocator and the design of USDD’s reward framework

Rewards are generated through the Smart Allocator, USDD’s strategy for allocating collateral, with additional backing from TRON DAO subsidies. Analysts note that the aim is to move beyond short-lived bonus campaigns to create a model that could prove more sustainable.

Next on the roadmap is sUSDD, a savings-focused version of the stablecoin. Tokens with built-in reward features aren’t new — Aave and Maker have used them for years — but sUSDD would be among the first to bring this model directly into the stablecoin layer.

Unlike centralized platforms, it will run fully on-chain — a choice the team highlights following high-profile failures in centralized lending.

The launch is also part of USDD’s bigger multi-chain plan, with upcoming plans for native deployment on even more chains, such as BNB Chain. If successful, the strategy would let users shift funds seamlessly across ecosystems.

The Ethereum launch marks the beginning of USDD’s shift into a multi-chain, accessible and sustainable stablecoin. Analysts see the move as an early sign that the project is on track to playing an important, expanded role in DeFi.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story