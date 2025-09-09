$USDD Takes on Tether: As L2s Innovate, $BEST Benefits

It looks like the stablecoin space is heating up! Justin Sun’s $USDD just landed on the Ethereum network, and it’s not just a casual visit. It’s a strategic move to challenge Tether, the reigning champ of the $2.5T stablecoin market.

USDD Launches with Peg Stability and a 12% Yield to Kick Things Off

$USDD is coming in hot with a Peg Stability module that lets you swap it directly for $USDT and $USDC. And to get the party started, there’s an airdrop campaign offering an up to 12% annual yield. That’s what you call a welcome gift!

Still, $USDD has its work cut out for it. Tether’s dominance is massive, with a market cap of over $169B compared to $USDD’s modest $450M. Tether is deeply rooted and has incredible liquidity, especially on TRON. For $USDD to really compete, it needs to earn trust, diversify its collateral, and get integrated into more real-world uses.

The Yield-Bearing Revolution: A Fresh Business Model for L2s

While $USDD is making its big move, another shift is happening behind the scenes. Ethereum’s Layer-2 (L2) solutions are finding new ways to make money.

MegaETH, an L2 backed by Vitalik Buterin himself, is launching a yield-bearing stablecoin called $USDm.

Instead of relying on transaction fees, MegaETH plans to use the yield from USDm’s reserves to cover its own costs, specifically the fees it pays to the main Ethereum chain.

This clever approach could mean lower fees for users and more freedom for dApp developers. The stablecoin’s reserves will be invested in BlackRock’s tokenized US Treasury fund, providing a steady income.

This is happening as more yield-bearing stablecoins emerge, especially after the US’s GENIUS Act pushes protocols like Ethena and MegaETH to innovate.

It's a sign that L2s aren't just about speed; they're also figuring out how to be more efficient and economical.

More Than A Wallet, It’s a Secure Financial Hub

With new L2s like MegaETh boasting ever-improved business models, it’s clear that crypto is constantly evolving, and you need a platform that can keep up.

This is where Best Wallet shines. It’s built with Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology, meaning you can forget about the stress of managing complicated seed phrases. It’s a secure, non-custodial wallet that makes your crypto safe and easy to access.

But the best part? It turns your assets into a source of passive income. Beyond fee reductions and presale access, holding $BEST allows you to earn rewards through staking (currently sitting at a respectable 85%). This means your tokens are working for you, generating value while you hold them.

The upcoming Best Card will even let you spend your crypto in the real world and get cashback rewards.

A Central Hub in the Innovation Storm

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist, https://bitcoinist.com/justin-sun-launches-usdd-and-best-explodes/