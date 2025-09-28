USDFC Adoption Surges as Filecoin Ecosystem Expands in Three Months

USDFC adoption is rising as storage providers use it for payments and settlements across the Filecoin network.

DeFi users are increasingly leveraging USDFC for liquidity and yield opportunities within the Filecoin ecosystem.

USDFC, a stablecoin designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the US dollar in the Filecoin ecosystem, has seen impressive growth in a short period of time. The token’s market cap rose from around $93,000 in March 2025 to $301,000 in June 2025.

This more than threefold increase indicates that the stablecoin is gaining traction among storage providers and DeFi users, who are increasingly using Filecoin as a foundation for their transactions.

This rapid rise is not just a number on a screen, but a reflection of the growing activity on the network. Storage providers use USDFC for payments and settlements, while DeFi users utilize it for liquidity and yield-generating purposes.

While its scale is still far from that of major stablecoins on other networks, its growth trajectory signals that the Filecoin ecosystem is slowly developing a transaction tool that is relevant to the needs of its community. The question is, is this surge just the beginning of a long journey, or is it just a temporary phase that will subside?

Quick Sync and Swan Chain Push Privacy and Scalability Forward

On the other hand, at the end of July, CNF reported on a partnership between Filecoin and Quick Sync, which introduced advanced Web3 privacy features. Quick Sync enables temporary file sharing and conversations without logging in, with Filecoin’s decentralized storage guaranteeing complete confidentiality.

QS Share can even store encrypted data anonymously and automatically delete it after one hour. Imagine your secret chats truly disappearing, as if they never happened.

That same month, Swan Chain bolstered Filecoin with more scalable zk-SNARK computing capabilities. They relied on GPUs to process Commit2 zk-SNARKs off-chain, making sealing proof validation much more efficient.

Furthermore, the zk-UBI Pool also introduced a new computing foundation for distributing zk-SNARK workloads to providers with an automated assignment system. As a result, Filecoin has a more scalable computing foundation to support network growth. The combination of Quick Sync’s privacy and Swan Chain’s efficiency adds a new dimension to this ecosystem’s journey.

The Future of USDFC in the Filecoin Ecosystem

Furthermore, the growing adoption of USDFC could provide additional fuel for the Filecoin ecosystem. Storage providers accustomed to traditional transactions are now finding a convenient way to transact directly on the network.

Meanwhile, DeFi users seeking stablecoins are starting to see USDFC as an alternative that can integrate with Filecoin-based protocols.

However, challenges remain. USDFC’s market capitalization is still small compared to major stablecoins circulating on other blockchain networks. Nevertheless, its growth trend indicates real demand.

If the number of transactions continues to increase in the future, it is possible that USDFC will become a crucial foundation for maintaining the stability of the Filecoin-based digital economy.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, FIL is changing hands at about $2.13, down 1.61% over the last 24 hours with $1.48 billion in market cap.

