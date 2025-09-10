USDT0 reaffirms support for the Hyperliquid ecosystem

PANews reported on September 10th that USDT0 has maintained a close partnership with HyperliquidX since its launch, becoming the largest stablecoin on the HyperEVM and operating a validator node. USDT0 emphasized that its commitment to Hyperliquid and its ecosystem is unaffected by the USDH proposal vote. USDT0 will continue to support Hyperliquid's development and will not submit separate USDH -related proposals, but will continue to support USDH and its ecosystem development.

