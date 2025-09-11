Useless Coin Pumping Again – Best Solana Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Solana meme coins, including PUMP, LINK, PENGU, and WLFI, are currently experiencing a surge. Amidst this market-wide rally, Useless Coin (USELESS) has seen a significant attempted recovery, with its price jumping 20% in the last 24 hours.

This sudden price action indicates short-term optimism, but the broader outlook for the token remains a concern. While $USELESS has shown strong daily and weekly performance, weak capital inflows suggest that investor caution persists.

As the price of $USELESS pumps, investors are left with a critical question: Is this the beginning of a sustained rally, making $USELESS the next breakout Solana meme coin to buy, or is it just another pump-and-dump scheme waiting to happen?

Alongside $USELESS, Maxi Doge is also drawing attention as another meme coin to watch in this rally.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Useless Coin (USELESS) Price Prediction

Useless Coin (USELESS) is once again living up to its name by consistently defying expectations. In a crypto market known for its volatility and rapid shifts, this Solana-based meme coin is grabbing headlines for a major price surge.

After a 20% jump in the past 24 hours, $USELESS now shows a 55% gain over the last week, reflecting strong and growing momentum.

It currently trades around $0.25 and remains about 40% below its all-time high of $0.41 from July, but the broader picture highlights massive growth since its launch, with its market cap now hovering near $250 million.

According to Unipcs (aka Bonk Guy), $USELESS has been consolidating around the $200 million market cap for 73 days, which he describes as a key part of the current meme coin narrative.

He believes this consolidation is perfectly timed, as broader market conditions, including Solana (SOL) approaching new all-time highs and a renewed interest in meme assets, are becoming increasingly favorable.

Smart money has also spotted the opportunity. During previous trading bursts, whales accumulated millions of tokens and consistently pushed $USELESS to the top of whale-tracked buys.

Even with the project’s Q3 update jokingly promising to deliver “zero utility ahead of schedule,” the token still attracted serious attention. This ironic commitment to being “useless” now powers its recovery story.

With today’s surge, many traders see $USELESS as more than just a meme. It could become the best Solana meme coin to buy in the current rally.

If momentum holds, the token may retest the $0.40 mark and potentially set new highs as hype and fresh capital inflows continue.

Here’s a guide if you want to learn how and where to buy top Solana meme coins.

New Meme Coin to Watch

The Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale has turned into one of the fastest-growing events of the quarter. So far, the project has raised around $2 million, with each token priced at $0.0002565.

Maxi Doge stands out because of its tokenomics. The total supply sits at 150.2 billion $MAXI, and the team designed the distribution to boost growth and visibility. 40% of tokens go to marketing, a bold share that shows the project’s focus on building its brand.

25% powers the Maxi Fund to back liquidity and strategic investments. 15% supports development to keep features rolling out, while another 15% secures liquidity for stable trading. The last 5% fuels staking rewards with up to 157% APY, encouraging holders to lock tokens and cut down supply.

This setup mixes hype with structure, something many meme coins lack. Maxi Doge does not rely only on community buzz. Instead, it blends meme culture with real utility.

The roadmap highlights trading competitions, staking, leaderboards, and futures products offering up to 1000x leverage. These tools target crypto traders who enjoy memes but also want practical features.

Analyst Crypto ZEUS believes that with the right viral push, multiple CEX listings, and strong community backing, Maxi Doge could be the next 100x Dogecoin.

The Q4 roadmap includes a Token Generation Event, a Uniswap listing, and future partnerships with centralized exchanges. For traders searching for the best meme coin to buy now, Maxi Doge combines strong marketing, clear tokenomics, and utility-driven products.

