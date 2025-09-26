Useless Coin (USELESS) Pumps Again as Meme Coin Season Approaches – Is Maxi Doge Next?

Useless Coin (USELESS) is back in the spotlight, proving that even a token designed to be “useless” can spark real interest and price action.

Earlier today, the token saw a 15% surge on a red day when most altcoins were struggling, highlighting its resilience and growing interest among meme coin investors.

The surge has investors and analysts asking what comes next for this uniquely branded coin. It also shines a light on the market’s constant hunt for the next crypto to explode.

One project now generating buzz is Maxi Doge, which combines unique branding with a growing presale and is being discussed as a potential new leader in the meme coin space.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Useless Coin Price Prediction

Useless Coin thrives on its self-aware and ironic branding. It openly embraces its “uselessness,” a narrative that resonates with a part of the meme coin community. This identity plays a major role in its recent performance, especially on a day when most top gainers were smaller altcoins.

$USELESS started with a market cap near $40 to $50 million and has grown into a community-driven project built around irony. Despite dropping 30% in the past week and 25% over the past month, many investors view the recent pump as a sign of a potential recovery.

Useless Coin (USELESS) currently trades at $0.14 with a market cap of about $144.78 million. CompareMarketCap’s ROI calculator shows how that position could scale if the token climbs to higher milestones.

At a $250M market cap, the price could move to $0.25, turning a $2,000 investment into $2,825. If it hits $500 million, the price may reach $0.50, lifting the same investment to $5,650. At $5 billion, the token could trade at $5, pushing returns to $56,501.

In the extreme case of a $20 billion market cap, the price could skyrocket to $20, transforming the $2,000 investment into $226,002. These figures highlight why meme coin traders are chasing $USELESS for outsized gains, even as the token embraces its tongue-in-cheek “useless” identity.

In a market crowded with meme tokens, Useless Coin’s irony has become its greatest strength. By embracing the idea that “all meme coins are useless,” the project has built a strong community around its tongue-in-cheek approach.