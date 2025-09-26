Useless Coin (USELESS) Pumps Again as Meme Coin Season Approaches

Useless Coin (USELESS) is back in the spotlight, proving that even a token designed to be “useless” can spark real interest and price action.

Earlier today, the token saw a 15% surge on a red day when most altcoins were struggling, highlighting its resilience and growing interest among meme coin investors.

The surge has investors and analysts asking what comes next for this uniquely branded coin. It also shines a light on the market’s constant hunt for the next crypto to explode.

One project now generating buzz is Maxi Doge, which combines unique branding with a growing presale and is being discussed as a potential new leader in the meme coin space.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Useless Coin Price Prediction

Useless Coin thrives on its self-aware and ironic branding. It openly embraces its “uselessness,” a narrative that resonates with a part of the meme coin community. This identity plays a major role in its recent performance, especially on a day when most top gainers were smaller altcoins.

$USELESS started with a market cap near $40 to $50 million and has grown into a community-driven project built around irony. Despite dropping 30% in the past week and 25% over the past month, many investors view the recent pump as a sign of a potential recovery.

Useless Coin (USELESS) currently trades at $0.14 with a market cap of about $144.78 million. CompareMarketCap’s ROI calculator shows how that position could scale if the token climbs to higher milestones.

At a $250M market cap, the price could move to $0.25, turning a $2,000 investment into $2,825. If it hits $500 million, the price may reach $0.50, lifting the same investment to $5,650. At $5 billion, the token could trade at $5, pushing returns to $56,501.

In the extreme case of a $20 billion market cap, the price could skyrocket to $20, transforming the $2,000 investment into $226,002. These figures highlight why meme coin traders are chasing $USELESS for outsized gains, even as the token embraces its tongue-in-cheek “useless” identity.

In a market crowded with meme tokens, Useless Coin’s irony has become its greatest strength. By embracing the idea that “all meme coins are useless,” the project has built a strong community around its tongue-in-cheek approach.

Source – Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’)

More investors are stacking $USELESS than other trending tokens like SPX, FARTCOIN, and WIF. This momentum comes from strong branding, community enthusiasm, multiple tier-one listings, and wide token distribution.

High-profile traders also back the project. Marcell on X revealed he added a large position of 200,000 tokens, showing confidence in the narrative and growth potential.

He pointed out that Useless Coin has all the right ingredients for success: a strong narrative, solid backing, a catchy ticker, multiple tier-one listings, a growing community, and wide distribution among holders.

According to him, the best time to buy is when no one is paying attention. With altcoins like $ASTER, $STBL, and $AVNT already showing parabolic moves, he believes meme coin season will follow right after.

The cycle often plays out in the same order: Bitcoin first, then Ethereum, then altcoins, and finally meme coins. Marcell sees Useless Coin as one of the best bets right now, calling it “the most useless one” with the most potential.

Analysts Tip Maxi Doge as the Next Crypto to Explode After Useless Coin Pump

Maxi Doge (MAXI) charges into the meme coin scene as a bodybuilding, 1000x leverage trading Shiba Inu with revenge burning in his eyes. With a chip on his shoulder, protein pumping through his veins, and raw power ready to dominate, he sets out to crush every soft mascot in crypto.

Aiming for Dogecoin’s crown, Maxi lives in the gym and studies candlestick charts nonstop. In his world, crypto never rests, and neither should traders. That nonstop grind captures the intense energy behind $MAXI.

Like most meme coins, $MAXI begins with limited utility, but the tokenomics give it an edge. The team allocated 25% of the total supply to the MAXI Fund and partner events, boosting visibility, liquidity, and trading volume to drive momentum.

Future partnerships with Futures trading platforms could also open the door to leverage trades on $MAXI. Analysts like Apex Syndicate see huge upside potential, with some calling it the next crypto to explode.

The presale has already raised around $2.4 million, proving strong demand. $MAXI tokens are priced at $0.000259, but the price ticks up every few days through a tiered structure that creates constant FOMO. Buyers can join using ETH, BNB, stablecoins, or even fiat through wallets like Best Wallet.

Investors also gain early staking opportunities, with $MAXI offering a 134% APY even before exchange listings. That means holders can start compounding rewards right away, stacking gains ahead of launch.

After the presale, the team plans major CEX listings to increase accessibility and liquidity, pushing $MAXI further into the spotlight.

Visit Maxi Doge

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.