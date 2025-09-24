Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

AI coding assistants like ChatGPT are everywhere now. They can scaffold components, generate test cases, and even debug code. But here’s the catch: they’re not senior engineers. They don’t have context of your project history, and they don’t automatically spot when the tests themselves are wrong.
In other words: treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
\
I was recently working on a legacy React form validation feature. The requirements were simple:
The tricky part? I didn’t just have to implement the form — I had to make it pass an existing test suite that had been written years ago.
I turned to ChatGPT for help, thinking it could quickly draft a working component. It generated a solution — but when I ran the tests, they kept failing.
At first, I thought maybe I had misunderstood the requirements, so I asked ChatGPT to debug. We went back and forth multiple times. I provided more context, clarified each input validation rule, and even explained what the error messages should be. ChatGPT suggested fixes each time, but none of them worked.
It wasn’t until I dug into the test suite myself that I realized the real problem: the tests were wrong.
\
One test hard-coded
"2025-04-12" as a “future date”:
changeInputFields("UserA", "[email protected]", 123456, "2025-04-12"); expect(inputJoiningDate.children[1]) .toHaveTextContent("Joining Date cannot be in the future");
The problem? We’re already past April 2025. That date is no longer in the future, so the expected error message would never appear. The component was fine — the tests were broken.
I had to dig through the logic, analyze the assumptions, and rewrite the test with relative dates, like so:
// Corrected test using relative dates const futureDate = new Date(); futureDate.setDate(futureDate.getDate() + 30); // always 30 days ahead const futureDateStr = futureDate.toISOString().slice(0, 10); changeInputFields("UserA", "[email protected]", 123456, futureDateStr); expect( screen.getByText("Joining Date cannot be in the future") ).toBeInTheDocument();
This small change makes your test time-proof, so it will work regardless of the current year.
\
AI will follow broken requirements blindly - ChatGPT can’t tell that a test is logically invalid. It will try to satisfy the failing test, even if the test itself makes no sense.
Treat output like a junior PR - ChatGPT’s suggestions were helpful as scaffolding, but it struggled to see the root cause. I had to step in, dig through the legacy code, and analyze the tests myself.
Tests can rot too - Hard-coded dates, magic numbers, or outdated assumptions make test suites brittle. If the tests are wrong, no amount of component fixes will help.
Relative values keep tests reliable - Replace absolute dates or values with calculations relative to today. This ensures your tests work across time.
\
Give context, but don’t rely on it to reason like a senior dev.
Ask “why”, and inspect its explanations carefully.
Validate everything yourself — especially when working with legacy code.
Iteratively refine — use AI as scaffolding, but you own the fix.
\
My experience taught me a simple truth: AI can accelerate coding, but it cannot replace human judgment, especially when dealing with messy, legacy code and outdated tests.
Treat ChatGPT like a junior teammate:
If you keep that mindset, you’ll get the productivity boost without blindly following bad guidance — and you’ll know when to dig in yourself.
💡 Takeaway: When working with code, the human developer is still the ultimate problem-solver. AI is there to assist, not to replace your reasoning.