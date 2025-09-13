Using US Coinbase wallet to deposit BTC, XRP, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies on the FindMining platform to earn daily passive income

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 21:00
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange is about to blur the lines between TradFi and cryptocurrencies.

“We’ll be launching our first US futures, offering simultaneous exposure to top US tech stocks and cryptocurrencies starting September 22nd,” Armstrong wrote in an article for X. He added that more products will be released as Coinbase builds out its “Exchange of Everything.”

In the United States, more and more investors are looking for ways to earn consistent passive income without having to engage in high-risk trading or constantly monitor the market. With the seamless integration of Coinbase Wallet and the Find Mining cloud mining platform, this has never been easier.

Simplifying Getting Started: Coinbase + Find Mining

US users can use Coinbase Wallet to securely and quickly transfer major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and ETH to the Find Mining platform. After depositing, users can freely choose a mining contract that suits their needs. Unlike traditional mining machines, Find Mining uses data centers powered by renewable energy, so users don’t have to worry about electricity costs, hardware depreciation, or complex hashrate maintenance.

What are the advantages of the Find Mining platform?

✅ Legal and Compliance: We fully adhere to UK and global standards—your trust is our foundation.

✅ Security: The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect user data and ensure smooth mining.

✅ Zero Management Fees: No gimmicks or hidden fees. The mining process is clean, transparent, honest, reliable, and fully transparent.

✅ Stable Income: Daily earnings are automatically settled in major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, eliminating the pressure of short-term market fluctuations.

✅ Technology and Service: Provided by an experienced team of experts. Our 24/7 responsive customer service team will address any questions you may have, ensuring peace of mind.

Getting started takes just three steps:

  1. Register: Quickly sign up using your email address and username. You’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Deposit Crypto: Transfer BTC, XRP, ETH, and other crypto assets through your Coinbase wallet.
  3. Start Cloud Mining: Select a suitable contract plan, and the AI ​​computing engine will automatically begin mining, with profits settled daily.

Click to view more contract options

All profits during the contract period are returned daily, and the principal is fully returned at maturity. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Stable daily passive income

Unlike the volatile cryptocurrency market, Find Mining provides a stable, predictable daily cash flow:

  • Contract profits are denominated in US dollars and automatically distributed to user accounts daily.
  • Principal is returned at maturity, with flexible withdrawal or reinvestment options.
  • No technical background required; you can view your earnings anytime on your phone.

For example, U.S. investors only need to transfer $100 worth of BTC into the contract to obtain daily passive income, truly realizing “earning Bitcoin with Bitcoin”.

Security and Compliance

Trust and security are paramount in cryptocurrency mining. Find Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. We are committed to transparency and legality, ensuring investment security and allowing users to focus on profitability. All mining pools are powered by renewable energy, achieving true carbon-neutral cloud mining. Leveraging renewable energy protects the environment, delivers superior returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.

in conclusion

For US-based holders of BTC, XRP, and ETH, combining Coinbase Wallet with Find Mining is the ideal way to unlock a new era of passive income. Simple, secure, and environmentally friendly, it empowers cryptocurrency investors to earn stable, real returns every day, independent of market fluctuations.

Connect to Find Mining through your Coinbase Wallet today and start your crypto passive income journey.

For more information, visit https://findmining.com or contact us at [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
