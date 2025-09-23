UXLINK: Multi-Sig Wallet Suffers Security Breach, Funds Illegally Transferred

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Web3 social platform UXLINK officially disclosed a security vulnerability in its multi-signature wallet, resulting in the illegal transfer of a large amount of cryptocurrency to centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has collaborated with internal and external security experts to investigate the cause and has urgently contacted major exchanges to freeze the suspected funds. The case has also been reported to the police and relevant authorities, and further updates will be provided. PANews reported on September 23rd that the Web3 social platform UXLINK officially disclosed a security vulnerability in its multi-signature wallet, resulting in the illegal transfer of a large amount of cryptocurrency to centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has collaborated with internal and external security experts to investigate the cause and has urgently contacted major exchanges to freeze the suspected funds. The case has also been reported to the police and relevant authorities, and further updates will be provided.