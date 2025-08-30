Valour’s New Shiba Inu ETP Brings Regulated Crypto Exposure to Europe

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/30 05:34
TLDR

  • Valour has launched a SEK-denominated Shiba Inu ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market.
  • The new ETP allows European investors, particularly from the Nordic region, to access Shiba Inu through traditional brokerage accounts.
  • Investors can gain exposure to Shiba Inu without the need for crypto exchanges or storage solutions.
  • The SHIB ETP mirrors the price performance of the token, offering regulated exposure to the digital asset.
  • The product comes with a 1.9% management fee, similar to other Valour offerings.

Valour Inc. has launched a SEK-denominated exchange-traded product (ETP) tied to Shiba Inu on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. This marks the introduction of one of eight new ETPs available on the platform. These products offer European investors exposure to several crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, in a regulated manner.

Shiba Inu ETP Simplifies Crypto Access

Valour’s new Shiba Inu ETP offers Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish investors the opportunity to invest in SHIB. Investors can access this product through familiar brokerage platforms like Avanza and Nordnet, eliminating the need to purchase or store SHIB from a crypto exchange directly.

The Shiba Inu ETP is designed to mirror the price performance of the SHIB token, making it more accessible for traditional and institutional investors. By simplifying the process, Valour ensures that investors can engage with Shiba Inu without crypto-specific infrastructure.

Lucie, the head of marketing for the SHIB project, commented, “The launch of the Valour SHIB ETP is a step toward mainstream adoption.” She emphasized that the product brings Shiba Inu closer to traditional finance. “It helps draw institutional investors to SHIB, a move the community has long awaited.”

Valour’s ETP Offering Enhances Crypto Accessibility

The launch of the Shiba Inu ETP is part of Valour’s broader strategy to provide regulated exposure to digital assets. The ETP allows investors to diversify their portfolios without dealing with the complexities of crypto storage. Investors can gain exposure to Shiba Inu alongside other crypto assets like Pi, Ondo, and Cronos.

Valour’s SHIB ETP comes with a 1.9% management fee, in line with the company’s other products. This offering has the potential to increase SHIB’s presence in the investment world. By providing a familiar trading environment, Valour lowers the entry barriers for traditional investors.

Despite Shiba Inu’s retail-driven success, institutional investment has been limited. The Shiba Inu community has long advocated for the entry of institutional investors. Although they petitioned for products like a spot SHIB ETF.

The post Valour’s New Shiba Inu ETP Brings Regulated Crypto Exposure to Europe appeared first on Blockonomi.

