Vana Foundation launches Playground for AI devs with 12.7M data points

Vana Playground will help AI developers train their models with 12.7 million community-owned data points.
AI development has long faced the issue of big players controlling all the data, but this could change. On Wednesday, September 10, Vana Foundation announced the launch of Vana Playground, a platform for AI developers and researchers.
So far, 1 million Vana Playground users have contributed over 12.7 million unique data points. The platform enables AI developers to explore this data and leverage it to build applications and train their own AI models.
According to the Vana Foundation, the platform hopes to address deficiencies in open datasets. At the same time, the platform wants to challenge the proprietary model, where data is controlled by tech giants.
Almost every big tech firm has designed some type of large language AI model. In practice, there is little difference when it comes to their performance. Moreover, the speed of their improvement is slowing down, and it is increasingly costly in terms of computing resources.
This has led experts to believe that the real bottleneck when it comes to AI will be the quality of its training data. This also means that data will likely accrue most of the economic value that AI usage generates.