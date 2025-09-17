Vanar Taps ChainSafe to Transform the Future of Blockchain Gaming

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 23:10
Vanar, a Web3 launchpad to empower global builders, has announced its groundbreaking collaboration with ChainSafe. This partnership represents a remarkable step forward for Vanar’s kickstart program for the advanced blockchain gaming. Through this program, Vanar is set to provide essential tools, support, and infrastructure to game studios. By doing this, the platform aims to make them thrive in the competitive landscape of Web3.

The platform has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, ChainSafe, is a recognized Web3 development studio that provides a blockchain-powered gaming solution along with unparalleled expertise.

ChainSafe Sets Strong Foundations for Web3 Gaming

In the blockchain industry, ChainSafe has earned a trusted name by providing multiple blockchains and integrations with deep technical knowledge. Co-development and custom R&D services are the brighter sides of the studio, giving solutions to the unique problems of blockchain gaming. The platform has designed sustainable token economies while offering solutions to the hurdles coming in complex Web3 integrations.

CainSafe empowers all sizes of gaming studios by enabling their independence and effective scaling. The platform integrates with Vanar to ensure a strong foundation for the Kickstart initiative and the project working under it. In this way, the platform is set to enable greater stability and faster innovation. 

Vanar Kickstart Builders Win Exclusive Perks

Vanar, by partnering with ChainSafe, is set to acquire for its Kickstart projects access to ChainSafe’s exclusive benefits. These perks involve free consultations with their expert team, while giving a 10% discount for the first six months on fees regarding co-development. The Kickstart builders will also gain support and prior onboarding to the program.

Through these benefits, Vanar and ChainSafe are poised to solidify their reputations in empowering builders and accelerating the future of blockchain-based gaming. This partnership combines Vanar’s ecosystem with ChainSafe’s technical expertise to open new doors for studios. With this, the alliance is set to maintain the gaming studio’s efficiency and independence while enabling ambitious visions.

With this synergy, Vanar aims to prove itself as a driving force, embellishing the future of blockchain gaming. Vanar and ChainSafe’s collaboration is poised to drive innovation while building a safer environment for creators and players.

