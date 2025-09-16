Vancouver mayor backs Bitcoin fund for firefighter charities

Key Takeaways

Vancouver mayor has helped create a Bitcoin fund specifically for firefighter charities.

The move positions Vancouver among the largest North American cities to support a Bitcoin-based charity fund.

The mayor of Vancouver, Canada has put together a Bitcoin fund for the city’s firefighter charities.

The move represents one of the largest cities in North America adopting Bitcoin as part of municipal operations. Vancouver is among Canada’s most populous metropolitan areas.

Details about the fund’s size, structure, or implementation timeline were not immediately available.