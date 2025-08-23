VanEck and Jito File First-Ever Solana Staking ETF – A DeFi Game-Changer?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 12:01
Altcoins

A groundbreaking filing could soon bring Solana’s liquid staking tokens into the world of regulated finance.

Jito has partnered with asset management giant VanEck to submit an S-1 registration for the VanEck JitoSOL ETF, a product designed to offer exposure to Solana while capturing staking rewards.

The announcement on August 22 followed months of regulatory engagement. Both companies began discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in February, aiming to create a framework that blends decentralized finance innovation with the accessibility of traditional markets.

A Bridge Between DeFi and TradFi

VanEck’s head of digital asset research, Matthew Sigel, said the filing reflects a careful and deliberate approach. “We’ve been selective with single-token ETFs this year, but this one matters,” he noted on X, emphasizing the ETF’s role as new infrastructure linking DeFi yield opportunities with the structure and transparency of Wall Street products.

The proposal builds on SEC staff guidance released August 5, which clarified that liquid staking does not fall under securities rules if structured properly. That clarification removed one of the last major obstacles to staking-enabled ETFs, effectively paving the way for Jito and VanEck’s product.

Why It Matters for Investors

Unlike traditional staking, where assets are locked up for set periods, JitoSOL provides liquidity — allowing daily ETF creation and redemption while still earning staking rewards. This design solves a long-standing operational challenge for institutions that want exposure to yield without unbonding delays.

Staking rewards can also help offset management fees, potentially boosting long-term returns for investors. On a network level, spreading stake across validators improves Solana’s decentralization and security, making the structure beneficial for both holders and the blockchain itself.

Building the Infrastructure

Behind the scenes, Jito Foundation’s Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Uhm coordinated efforts with ETF issuers, custodians, and exchanges to prepare the launch. The initiative has support from the Solana Foundation, Multicoin Capital, and VanEck, underscoring its significance for the broader ecosystem.

Jito’s move places it alongside other liquid staking collaborators. Earlier this year, Canary Capital amended its Solana ETF filing to include Marinade Select as a staking provider. Together, these filings highlight how staking infrastructure is steadily entering mainstream financial channels.

What Comes Next

The S-1 submission begins a formal SEC review process that could take several months. If approved, the VanEck JitoSOL ETF would mark the first U.S.-listed product to pair Solana exposure with staking rewards, a milestone analysts say could accelerate institutional adoption of blockchain-based yield strategies.

