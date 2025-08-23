VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

By: Coincentral
2025/08/23 01:30
TLDR

  • VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street.
  • JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors.
  • VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF.
  • SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs.
  • JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance.

VanEck has officially filed a registration with the SEC for the first JitoSOL ETF, targeting Solana’s liquid staking market. The new ETF aims to give exposure to JitoSOL, a liquid staking token that represents staked SOL and its yield. This move brings tokenized Solana staking directly into traditional finance infrastructure.

The JitoSOL ETF seeks to track the price of JitoSOL and provide holders with access to staking rewards through a familiar ETF structure. The fund will allow shares to be bought and sold through brokers, offering an accessible route to blockchain-based returns. VanEck’s submission arrives as regulators clarify the legal standing of liquid staking in ETF models.

VanEck Proposes Regulated Exposure to JitoSOL Staking

The VanEck JitoSOL ETF intends to operate under a structure designed for secure and regulated trading of a crypto-linked product. It will use the MarketVector JitoSOL Benchmark Rate to determine pricing, selecting data from top exchanges reviewed by industry analytics. The ETF will issue and redeem shares in blocks of 25,000, either in cash or in-kind, through authorized participants.

JitoSOL, the core asset of the ETF, enables users to trade staked SOL value while continuing to earn staking rewards on-chain. The fund bridges on-chain yield mechanics with traditional investment channels, expanding staking access through regulated products. All JitoSOL tokens will be held by a qualified custodian on behalf of the ETF.

The registration notes that the ETF will continuously offer shares and price them daily, reflecting the underlying value of JitoSOL less operational expenses. With this format, retail and institutional accounts can engage with Solana’s staking yield without managing crypto wallets or blockchain interactions. VanEck has positioned the JitoSOL ETF as a first-of-its-kind offering built around liquid staking.

Regulatory Green Light Opens the Door for JitoSOL-Based ETFs

The SEC’s recent guidance confirmed that specific liquid staking activities, including those involving JitoSOL, do not meet securities criteria. This ruling clears the path for products like the JitoSOL ETF, which aims to comply fully with evolving federal standards. VanEck’s proposal leverages this clarity to advance a compliant product framework for token-based staking.

The Jito Foundation revealed that the fund is the result of sustained engagement with the SEC and crypto task force members. This collaboration helped define how JitoSOL fits within ETF structures, establishing it as a valid instrument for wrapped investment exposure. The foundation supports the use of regulated wrappers to bring staking to a broader base of capital allocators.

The ETF proposal coincides with a broader shift toward crypto-favorable regulation. The SEC recently approved changes that allow in-kind creation for crypto ETFs and opened the door to spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs. These developments suggest that JitoSOL ETF approval may follow the same regulatory path.

 

The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.

