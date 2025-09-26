The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation.  The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products. Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and …

VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/26 18:46
DeFi
DEFI$0.001485-6.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07436-9.03%
MetYa
MET$0.2275-1.60%
VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More

The post VanEck Meets SEC Crypto Task Force – Tokenization, DeFi, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

VanEck, a global investment management firm, recently met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force to discuss digital assets and their regulation. 

The meeting highlights that the gap between traditional finance and digital assets is narrowing, as regulators and market participants explore ways to integrate blockchain-based solutions into mainstream investment products.

Generic Listing Standards, Tokenisation and Staking

The agenda included several key topics related to digital assets and exchange-traded products.

A key part of the discussion focused on how the proposed Generic Listing Standards for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs would apply to liquid staking tokens. The team also discussed staking practices for commodity- and crypto-based ETFs, focusing on the liquidity risk policies and procedures required under the Generic Listing Standards.

VanEck also discussed tokenization of private and registered funds, including the implications of tokenizing ETFs and the responsibilities of the underlying issuer in this process.

Global Initiatives and DeFi Insights 

VanEck also shared insights from its global tokenization initiatives. Additional topics discussed included decentralized finance and crypto regulation, such as tokenized securities and initial coin offerings (ICOs), and how they fit within the current securities registration framework. 

The conversation also covered the Advisers Act Custody Rule and potential updates to safeguard digital assets, including the use of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to securely manage certain crypto holdings.

  • Also Read :
  •   Jim Cramer Says American Bitcoin (ABTC)  Investors Risk Losing It All – Here’s Why
  •   ,

Key VanEck representatives at the meeting included Wyatt Lonergan, General Partner; Kyle F. DaCruz, Director of Digital Assets Product; Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research; Jonathan R. Simon, General Counsel, and Matthew A. Babinsky, Associate General Counsel.

Nate Geraci, the President of the ETF Store emphasized that this is a major development that the market should be watching closely, which could shape the future of ETFs on blockchain.

The Future of Tokenized ETFs

VanEck’s discussions with the SEC show that interest in tokenized ETFs and bringing digital assets into traditional finance is increasing. Regulators are seriously considering how blockchain technology could improve market efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in investment products.

The SEC and CFTC will also host a roundtable on September 29 to discuss ways to harmonize crypto regulations.

As of June 30, 2025, VanEck manages $132.9 billion in assets and offers a variety of investment vehicles. By combining smart, forward-looking strategies, both active and passive, they offer unique ways to access emerging markets, new industries, and fresh opportunities in traditional investments.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

What are tokenized ETFs?

Tokenized ETFs are traditional exchange-traded funds represented by digital tokens on a blockchain, potentially increasing efficiency and accessibility for investors.

What is the future of crypto ETFs?

The future looks promising as major firms like VanEck work with regulators to establish clear standards for crypto-based and staking-enabled ETFs.

How does staking work for an ETF?

A staking ETF would hold crypto assets that earn rewards, similar to interest. The fund manages the technical process, offering a passive way to gain exposure.

What are the benefits of tokenizing assets?

Tokenization can make markets more efficient by using blockchain to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and offer 24/7 trading of traditional assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.681-7.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004104+0.86%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3741-4.19%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.05497+25.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live