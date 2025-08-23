VanEck Seeks SEC Approval for First Solana Staking Token ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 04:18
Asset-manager VanEck filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 August seeking to launch the VanEck JitoSOL ETF, an exchange-traded fund that would hold JitoSOL, a liquid staking token linked to the Solana blockchain.

If approved, the product would be the first U.S. ETF fully backed by a liquid staking token and the first to give investors regulated exposure to Solana staking rewards. The filing underscores rising institutional interest in decentralized-finance yield strategies and tests the regulator’s stance on staking-based funds.

VanEck, which oversees roughly $89 billion in assets, has previously pursued spot cryptocurrency ETFs. The SEC has yet to clear any staking-focused ETF, leaving the timeline for a decision on the JitoSOL application uncertain.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/vaneck-seeks-sec-approval-first-solana-staking-token-etf-b74fff3d

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
