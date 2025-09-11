VanEck Seeks Staked Hyperliquid ETF to Boost HYPE Token’s Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 20:40
TLDR

  • VanEck is filing for a spot staking Hyperliquid ETF in the U.S. to increase investor access to HYPE.
  • The launch of the Hyperliquid ETF is expected to lead to a potential listing of the HYPE token on Coinbase.
  • VanEck executives believe the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange has strong growth potential, challenging larger competitors.
  • The HYPE token has surged 23% over the past week, reaching a price of $56.
  • VanEck is considering allocating a portion of net profits toward HYPE token buybacks to support its value.

VanEck is pursuing a spot staking Hyperliquid ETF in the U.S. The asset manager believes the move could lead to the Coinbase listing of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. This comes as HYPE has gained strong momentum, with a 23% weekly gain, reaching $56.

VanEck Files for Spot Staking Hyperliquid ETF

VanEck has confirmed its plan to launch a Hyperliquid ETF in the U.S. This ETF will include a staking yield facility, enhancing investor access to the token. The move is designed to support the continued growth of Hyperliquid’s decentralized exchange, which has been challenging larger competitors in the crypto derivatives space.

Hyperliquid ETF
Source- Blockworks Research

Kyle Dacruz, VanEck’s director of digital asset products, stated that the firm has received significant demand for a Hyperliquid ETF. He added that the ETF would facilitate U.S. investor access to the HYPE token, which could be listed on major exchanges. Dacruz noted that VanEck is considering allocating some net profits from its products to HYPE buybacks.

VanEck has also shown strong confidence in Hyperliquid’s growth prospects. Executives have highlighted the platform’s impressive performance, executing billions in trades with minimal issues. VanEck’s CEO, Jan van Eck, praised the DEX’s technology and decentralized governance, stating that it has earned the trust of investors.

HYPE Token Surges as VanEck Eyes ETF

VanEck’s focus on Hyperliquid stems from its potential to disrupt the broader crypto market. Hyperliquid has already executed billions of dollars in trades, outpacing major competitors. The decentralized exchange’s strong performance has contributed to the growing value of the HYPE token, with the price surging 23% over the past month.

The firm is betting on Hyperliquid’s growth by focusing on HYPE buybacks. This strategy aligns with VanEck’s belief in the exchange’s long-term potential. VanEck’s senior digital assets analyst, Matt Maximo, emphasized that Hyperliquid remains a key focus for the firm’s liquid fund.

Kyle Dacruz further stressed that the launch of the Hyperliquid ETF is crucial for meeting investor demand. He noted that the ETF could help improve U.S. investors’ access to the HYPE token, potentially boosting its listing on top exchanges like Coinbase.

HYPE Token Surges, Nears Top-10 Crypto Status

The HYPE token’s price has continued its rally, hitting new all-time highs. It surged another 3% recently, reaching $56. The token’s recent success has led it to overtake competitors like Chainlink (LINK) and Sui (SUI), positioning it to enter the top-10 list of cryptocurrencies.

The success of the Hyperliquid ETF and HYPE token could drive significant growth in the decentralized exchange market. VanEck’s efforts are positioning the firm to capitalize on Hyperliquid’s momentum. As the HYPE token continues to surge, it could soon be listed on major exchanges, including Coinbase.

The post VanEck Seeks Staked Hyperliquid ETF to Boost HYPE Token’s Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/11 20:42
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean’s presence in the Web3 market. For press inquiries, contact: Jacob Galland [email protected] Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Union
U$0.00922-3.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.06349+0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-7.29%
